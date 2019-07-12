Rafters Go for Series Sweep to Close Homestand

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - After taking game one, the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (6-3) look to secure a series sweep over the Rockford Rivets (2-7) on Friday.

The Rafters scored four runs in the first inning and held on to win by a final of 4-1. Peter Matt went 3-for-4 with an RBI and Hayden Petrovick got the win in relief.

The Rafters are projected to start 2019 Northwoods League All-Star Matt Osterberg tonight. The lefty has a 4-1 record and a 2.36 ERA with 39 strikeouts this summer. He will face Rockford's Jarret Olson, who has a 1-1 record and a 3.92 ERA in four starts.

Wisconsin Rapids heads to Madison for a two-game series with the Mallards to springboard into the all-star break. The Rafters have four players representing the Cranberry and Gold at the Northwoods League All-Star Game in Waterloo, Iowa. Outfielder Richie Schiekofer and catcher Jake Dunham, along with pitchers Neil Abbatiello and Osterberg were selected.

When the team returns to Historic Witter Field on July 18, there will be a special guest appearance by former Packer and Super Bowl champion Nick Collins, presented by Solarus, as the Rafters take on the Kenosha Kingfish.

