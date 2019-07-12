Bucks Partner with Screaming Eagle for Canned Food Drive on July 20

Waterloo, Iowa - The Waterloo Bucks have announced they have partnered with The Screaming Eagle American Bar & Grill to host a canned food drive on Saturday, July 20. Fans are encouraged to stop by The Screaming Eagle from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm to donate a canned food item and meet some Bucks players. All canned food items collected will be donated to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.

The Screaming Eagle American Bar & Grill is located at 224 East 4th Street in Waterloo.

As part of the ballclub's Our Bucks Community Initiative, the Bucks currently partner with the Northeast Iowa Food Bank with their 'Step Up To the Plates' program. The program allows the Bucks players and staff to attend various Farmers Markets in the Cedar Valley to collect produce and packaged goods, which is in turn donated to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.

The Bucks will host the 2019 Northwoods League All-Star Game presented by Experience Waterloo and the Cedar Valley Sports Commission on Tuesday, July 16 and tickets are currently on sale. The ballpark welcomed a new state of the art video board in 2016 thanks to a matching grant from the Black Hawk County Gaming Association. Team ownership has invested more than $300,000 in improvements since the end of the 2014 season including painted bleachers, public Wi-Fi, sound system, group outing areas, kids zone inflatables, and concessions equipment. Fans are encouraged to stay in touch with the Bucks by utilizing their website at www.waterloobucks.com or utilizing the Northwoods League Mobile App.

