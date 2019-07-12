Mallards Looking to Carry Momentum to Fond du Lac

MADISON, Wis. - Last night the Madison Mallards made their debut as the Wisconsin Cheese Curds (30-15) against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (20-25). Madison pulled off a thrilling 6-4 win, with a three-run walk-off home run.

The walk-off home run by Justice Bigbie (Western Carolina) not only gave the Mallards their 30th win, but is the second time he has been the hero for the team this season. Bigbie previously hit a walk-off home run against the Dock Spiders at the Duck Pond on June 7. He was named Impact Player of the Night for his heroics.

Tonight, the Mallards and Dock Spiders will conclude their two game series at Herr Baker Field. After this series, there are only two more meetings left between the two teams for the regular season.

Brody Gibson (Oral Roberts) will make his fourth start of the summer, and tenth appearance on the mound for the Mallards. Gibson has pitched through 23 innings, punched out 21 strikeouts and allowed only 14 walks. First pitch is set for 6:35.

The Mallards are returning to the Duck Pond tomorrow evening for an in-game baby gender reveal and an LSM Chiropractic smartphone grip giveaway, with post-game fireworks.First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. Hear every pitch of the 2019 Mallards' season live on The Zone, 96.7 FM and 1670 AM.

