Dock Spiders Lose It in the Ninth

July 12, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release





FOND DU LAC, WI-- The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (5-5) and the Madison Mallards (6-4) came down to the ninth yet again. The Dock Spiders have now lost four games to the Mallards in the ninth inning.

A three run lead for the Mallards in the third inning against Connor Cook (UW-La Crosse). Cook would not go any further, and the Mallards would score another one to go up 4-0.

The offense would answer back with a solo home run from Aaron Anderson (Flagler) in the fourth and cut into the deficit 4-1. The offense wasn't quitting that easily though, as they put together a five run sixth inning.

A lead off walk to Sam Novitske (Oregon) would get things going. Charlie Maxwell (Northwestern) would deliver a single and then an RBI by Tate Kolwyck (Vanderbilt) to make it 4-2.

Tim Elko (Mississippi) would drive in a run off a double. Zeb Adreon (Iowa) would rip a two-run double down the line to give the Dock Spiders the lead 5-4.

The Mallards were quick to answer in the seventh to tie it up at five. In the ninth, it was the Mallards who would come out on top, after a sacrifice fly to drive in the winning run and win 6-5.

The Dock Spiders would get a man on in the bottom half but couldn't move him over. Novitske would increase his hit streak to nine games tonight.

The Dock Spiders will have their "Star Wars" night tomorrow against the Green Bay Booyah. First pitch for 6:35 PM CST. A silent auction will be held for the game-worn Star Wars uniforms throughout the night.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.