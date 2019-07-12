Dotzler Shines on the Mound as St. Cloud Sweeps Mankato
July 12, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release
Mankato, MN - Ben Dotzler (Creighton) tossed 6.2 innings on the mound and claimed his second win of the season as St. Cloud (26-18) beat Mankato by a score of 5-1. The Rox held the MoonDogs to a combined two runs in the two game series.
Garrett Delano (Brown) got the scoring started in the first inning, blasting a double down the left field line that scored Hance Smith (California-Berkeley).
With the game tied 1-1 in the sixth inning, Brendan Tinsman (Wake Forest) singled and scored Landon Stephens (Miami-Ohio). Brett Bonar (Nebraska-Omaha) later delivered on a double that scored Tinsman and put the Rox ahead 3-1.
In the eighth inning, Jordan Barth (Augustana) blasted a solo home run to left field. It was his second of the season.
The Rox added one more run in the ninth inning as Gus Steiger (South Dakota State) singled and scored Bonar.
Following Dotzler's strong start, Pedro Garcia (Georgia Gwinnett College) pitched 2.1 innings and earned the save. He struck out three batters.
The Rox open a three-game road series against the Bismarck Larks. They'll play a doubleheader on Saturday at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m.
St. Cloud returns home on Thursday, July 18th against the Bismarck Larks at 7:05 p.m. It's Summertime St. Patty's Night presented by Grain Belt Premium.
