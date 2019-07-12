Dotzler Shines on the Mound as St. Cloud Sweeps Mankato

July 12, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release





Mankato, MN - Ben Dotzler (Creighton) tossed 6.2 innings on the mound and claimed his second win of the season as St. Cloud (26-18) beat Mankato by a score of 5-1. The Rox held the MoonDogs to a combined two runs in the two game series.

Garrett Delano (Brown) got the scoring started in the first inning, blasting a double down the left field line that scored Hance Smith (California-Berkeley).

With the game tied 1-1 in the sixth inning, Brendan Tinsman (Wake Forest) singled and scored Landon Stephens (Miami-Ohio). Brett Bonar (Nebraska-Omaha) later delivered on a double that scored Tinsman and put the Rox ahead 3-1.

In the eighth inning, Jordan Barth (Augustana) blasted a solo home run to left field. It was his second of the season.

The Rox added one more run in the ninth inning as Gus Steiger (South Dakota State) singled and scored Bonar.

Following Dotzler's strong start, Pedro Garcia (Georgia Gwinnett College) pitched 2.1 innings and earned the save. He struck out three batters.

For the full box score from Thursday's game, click here.

The Rox open a three-game road series against the Bismarck Larks. They'll play a doubleheader on Saturday at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m.

St. Cloud returns home on Thursday, July 18th against the Bismarck Larks at 7:05 p.m. It's Summertime St. Patty's Night presented by Grain Belt Premium.

All single games tickets can be purchased now in person at the Rox Ticket Office located at the Municipal Athletic Complex, by calling the Rox Ticket office at 320-240-9798 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday or 24 hours a day by visiting www.stcloudrox.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.