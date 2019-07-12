MoonDogs Fall Victim to Sweep by Rox

July 12, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Mankato MoonDogs News Release





Mankato, Minn. - The Mankato MoonDogs fell to the St. Cloud as a victim of a two-game sweep on Friday night. The final score went down 4-1 in favor of St. Cloud.

Garett Delano (Brown University) got the Rox on the board first with a double that scored one. That's all St. Cloud scored in the first however, the score was 1-0 after the MoonDogs had no early response.

In the fourth the MoonDogs evened the score with Josh Elvir (Angelo State) slapping a double to score Adan Fernandez (FIU). It was 1-1 after four frames at The Frank.

Two innings later, in the sixth, St. Cloud pounced on an opportunity to plate two more runs. A single and double each scored one to give the Rox a 3-1 lead in the sixth.

Jordan Barth (Augustana) blasted a home run in the eighth for the Rox. It gave the road team a 4-1 advantage through eight in Mankato.

St. Cloud added an insurance run in the ninth. It was knocked in by Gus Steiger (South Dakota State) after he roped a single to give the Rox a 5-1 lead.

Player of the Night for the Dogs was Fernandez. He hit 2-4 on the night and scored a run for Mankato.

St. Cloud's starting arm, Ben Dotzler (Creighton), took home the win for the Rox. He threw 6.2 innings allowing a run and seven hits. He also struck out four along the way. A save was credited to Pedro Garcia (Georgia Gwinnett College) he finished off the final 2.1 innings of work for St. Cloud. He walked one and struck out four.

Trent Baker (Angelo State) was handed the loss as Mankato's starting arm. Baker went eight complete innings and surrendered four runs (three earned) along with nine hits. He didn't hand out a free pass and struck out seven Rox batters.

Tomorrow the Mankato MoonDogs (20-26) stay in town to play host to the Waterloo Bucks (23-22). Jack Schneider (Grand Canyon) will do the pitching for the MoonDogs. He will deliver the game's first pitch at 6:05 p.m. at Franklin Rogers Park in Mankato, Minn.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.