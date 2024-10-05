Racing Louisville Drops 2-0 Decision to Kansas City

October 5, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Temwa Chawinga struck first and Vanessa DiBernardo added a second to help the Kansas City Current claim a 2-0 road win over Racing Louisville FC on Saturday night at Lynn Family Stadium.

The defeat halted Racing's two-match home winning streak and its six-game unbeaten run at home against Kansas City. The Louisvillians will keep their place in ninth position, three points behind the final playoff spot, following eighth-place Bay FC's loss Saturday.

"In terms of where we go now, we have to stay positive, we have to stay together," said winger Maddie Pokorny. "This is one of those games that can either make or break a team, and I think in order to move forward, we have to come together, learn from it and just believe."

With three games left in the regular season, Racing Louisville (6-10-7, 25 points) still has a chance to make club history by making the postseason for the first time. Two of the upcoming fixtures are against teams currently positioned near Louisville in the standings - between seventh and 10th place - with a home match versus seventh-place Portland and an away finale on ESPN at 10th-place San Diego.

On Saturday, Kansas City started fast, scoring in the second minute through Chawinga.

Racing found more of a foothold in the second half, creating chances through Emma Sears and Lauren Milliet's work down the right flank. Kayla Fischer once again added a boost as a substitute.

The best chance of the night came in the 54th minute, when Sears dribbled through multiple defenders and squared a low cross through the box to an open Savannah DeMelo, who fizzed a one-timer past the far post.

Racing outshot Kansas City and tallied more final third entries in the second half but couldn't break through.

"I thought we did a very good job nullifying their threats and opportunities that they had in transition," said Racing head coach Bev Yanez. "I thought that we were growing into the match and getting some sort of confidence and energy."

With Louisville chasing the equalizer, KC put the game out of reach when DiBernardo converted a free kick in the 86th minute.

Game Summary: Racing Louisville FC vs. Kansas City Current

Date: October 5, 2024

Venue: Lynn Family Stadium, Louisville, Ky.

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Weather: 78 degrees, sunny

Attendance: 6,013

Scoring

Racing Louisville (0, 0, 0)

Kansas City Current (1, 1, 2)

Goals

Kansas City Current

2' Temwa Chawinga (Debinha)

86' Vanessa DiBernardo

Lineups

Racing Louisville FC (4-2-3-1): 1 - Katie Lund; 2 - Lauren Milliet, 3 - Arin Wright, 20 - Abby Erceg (c), 11 - Courtney Petersen; 8 - Ary Borges, 14 - Marisa DiGrande; 13 - Emma Sears, 7 - Savannah DeMelo (90'+2 17 - Maddie Pokorny), 16 - Janine Beckie (73' 9 - Kayla Fischer); 88 - Bethany Balcer

Subs not used: 24 - Jordyn Bloomer (GK); 5 - Ellie Jean, 10 - Linda Motlhalo, 15 - Ángela Barón, 18 - Milly Clegg, 21 - Parker Goins, 23 - Elexa Bahr

Head Coach: Bev Yanez

Kansas City Current (4-2-3-1): 1 - Almuth Schult; 4 - Hailie Mace, 27 - Kayla Sharples, 15 - Alana Cook, 18 - Izzy Rodriguez (63' 5 - Ellie Wheeler); 10 - Lo'eau LaBonta (c), 16 - Vanessa DiBernardo (90'+1 22 - Bayley Feist); 99 - Debinha (72' 14 - Claire Hutton), 6 - Temwa Chawinga, 17 - Michelle Cooper (63' 8 - Nichelle Prince); 9 - Bia Zaneratto (72' 7 - Elizabeth Ball)

Subs not used: 21 - Adrianna Franch (GK); 11 - Desiree Scott, 12 - Stine Ballisager Pedersen, 66 - Hildah Magaia

Head Coach: Vlatko Andonovski

Stats Summary: Racing Louisville / Kansas City Current

Shots: 8 / 15

Shots on Goal: 3 / 5

Expected goals: 0.58 / 1.57

Possession: 51.5% / 48.5%

Fouls: 9 / 14

Offside: 1 / 0

Corners: 2 / 3

Discipline

Racing Louisville

81' Kayla Fischer (yellow)

Match referee: Matthew Corrigan

Assistant referees: Seth Barton, A. Max Smith

Fourth official: Iryna Petrunok

Video Assistant Referee: Brad Jensen

Assistant VAR: Kaili Terry

