Kansas City Current Inch Closer to Home Playoff Match with 2-0 Victory Against Racing Louisville FC

October 5, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

LOUISVILLE, KY - The Kansas City Current (13-3-7, 46pts., 4th place) inched closer to a top four finish on the final NWSL table and a home playoff match at CPKC Stadium with a 2-0 victory over Racing Louisville FC (6-10-7, 25pts., 9th place) Saturday night at Lynn Family Stadium. Current forward Temwa Chawinga scored the first goal of the contest in the second minute, which marked a historic strike for the forward. The goal marked Chawinga's 18th of the 2024 NWSL regular season, which places her in a tie with Sam Kerr for the NWSL all-time regular season scoring record. Midfielder Vanessa DiBernardo provided insurance with an incredible strike scored directly from a free kick in the 86th minute, the first goal scored directly from a free kick for the Current this season.

Chawinga's goal came just 109 seconds into the contest, and the Current's defense held firm to secure the shutout victory. In net, goalkeeper Almuth Schult recorded her fourth clean sheet with the squad. Kansas City has now recorded a shutout in four of its last five matches.

"I don't want to sound unthankful, but we're still not where I feel we can be," said head coach Vlatko Andonovski. "I'm happy, we're getting results, we're in the playoffs, we're fighting for home field in the first game, but I think we're still in the learning stage... I'm happy with where we're at but I'm excited for the future."

Saturday's contest got off to a flying start as Chawinga's reliable connection with midfielder Debinha proved lethal yet again. The Brazilian slid a ball forward for Chawinga down the left side of Louisville's defense, and Chawinga outpaced the back line to latch on to Debinha's pass. Inside the opposing 18-yard box, Chawinga took a touch inside and rolled a shot past Louisville goalkeeper Katie Lund to open the scoring.

Debinha now has six assists in the 2024 regular season, four of which have been to Chawinga. The goal marked Chawinga's 18th of the regular season, meaning she could set the NWSL regular season scoring record with one more goal. Chawinga's goal also marked the second-fastest regular season goal for the Current this season.

Chawinga nearly doubled the Current's lead in the tenth minute, striking the post on a shot from inside Louisville's penalty area. Three minutes later, Louisville conjured up one of its best opportunities of the first half with a high cross served into midfielder Emma Sears at the penalty spot, but Sears' header went straight to Schult. Defense ruled a majority of the first half, though, and Kansas City's one-goal lead held up as the halftime whistle sounded.

Louisville produced the first quality scoring opportunity of the second half, nearly leveling the match in the 54th minute. Sears slid a pass across the Current's penalty area for fellow midfielder Savannah DeMelo, who had a clean look at goal from the penalty spot. However, DeMelo's effort rolled wide as the Current maintained its one-goal lead.

Forward Bia Zaneratto, who made her first start for the Current since June 28, played 72 minutes Saturday night and nearly capped her evening with a goal in the 67th minute, but her header sailed just high of Lund's net.

The Current continued pressing for a crucial second goal as the second half progressed. Chawinga fired a shot from distance in the 83rd minute that fizzed wide of goal and, in the 86th minute, the Current took a two-goal lead in spectacular fashion. Kansas City won a foul just over 20 yards from goal, setting DiBernardo up with a direct free kick opportunity. DiBernardo curled a strike past Lund and into the back of the net, marking the Current's first direct free kick goal of the 2024 season.

DiBernardo's goal capped the scoring as Kansas City secured a 2-0 victory. The Current are now unbeaten in its last five matches and are inching closer toward a top four finish on the final NWSL table, which would secure the club's first-ever home playoff match at CPKC Stadium.

The Current remain on the road next weekend, as Kansas City faces Bay FC next Saturday, Oct. 12 at 9:00 p.m. CT. The match will be broadcast nationally on ION and simulcast locally on KMCI, 38 The Spot. Fans in Kansas City can listen to the action on 90.9 The Bridge or on the KC Current App in English or Spanish.

Match: Racing Louisville FC vs. Kansas City Current

Date: October 5, 2024

Venue: Lynn Family Stadium, Louisville, KY

Kickoff: 6:38 p.m. CT/7:38 p.m. ET

Weather: 76 degrees, fair

Attendance: 6,013

Discipline

81' Louisville - Fischer (Yellow)

Scoring

2' Kansas City - Chawinga (Debinha)

86' Kansas City - DiBernardo

Racing Louisville FC Lineup: Lund, Milliet, Wright, Petersen, Erceg ©, Beckie (73' Fischer), Borges, DiGrande, DeMelo (90+2' Pokorny), Sears, Balcer

Unused Substitutes: Jean, Baron, Clegg, Goins, Bahr, Bloomer, Molthalo

Kansas City Current Lineup: Schult, Rodriguez (62' Wheeler), Sharples, Cook, Mace, LaBonta ©, DiBernardo (90+1' Feist), Debinha (72' Hutton), Chawinga, Zaneratto (72' Ball), Cooper (62' Prince)

Unused Substitutes: Franch, Ball, Scott, Ballisager, Hutton, Magaia

