Bay FC Falls on the Road 5-1 to NJ/NY Gotham FC

October 5, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HARRISON, N.J. - Bay FC went into the halftime break tied 1-1 with the reigning NWSL Champions, but NJ/NY Gotham FC scored three goals in a four-minute span in the second half on their way to a 5-1 win at Red Bull Arena on Saturday night. Asisat Oshoala tallied the lone goal for Bay FC, registering her team-leading seventh goal of the season.

Playoff Positioning

Despite the loss, Bay FC (9-13-1, 28pts) will finish Week 22 of the regular season above the playoff line and in the eighth and final playoff spot with three matches remaining in the NWSL regular season. Currently, Bay FC trail the sixth place Chicago Red Stars (32pts) by four points. Portland Thorns FC enter their game tonight in seventh place on 28pts and Bay FC would remain within striking distance, trailing by at most three points if Thorns FC defeat Utah Royals FC.

Goal-Scoring Plays

NJNY - Jenna Nighswonger (penalty kick), 9th minute: Bay FC was whistled for a handball in the box on a corner kick. Nighswonger stepped to the spot and fired the ball off the right post and over the goal line.

BAY - Asisat Oshoala (Racheal Kundananji), 18th minute: Racheal Kundananji won the ball back in Bay FC's half of the field near the left side line. Kundananji made a mazy run down the field, cut back toward the middle and delivered a perfectly weighted through ball to Asisat Oshoala, who fired a curling strike into the right corner of the goal.

NJNY - Rose Lavelle (Esther), 70th minute: On the break, Gotham FC worked their way down the right side of the field. Esther received the ball on the right side of the box and floated the ball to Rose Lavelle, who converted with a header at the back post.

NJNY - Esther (Emily Sonnett), 72nd minute: Off a corner kick, Emily Sonnett headed the ball back into the center of the box. Esther was able to find space at the edge of the six-yard box and headed the ball into the back of the net.

NJNY - Esther, 74th minute: Yazmeen Ryan dribbled down the right side of the box and played a cross to the back post. The ball took a deflection off a Bay FC player and landed for Esther, who tapped the ball in at the goal line.

NJNY - Cece Kizer, 84th minute: Rose Lavelle found space in the box and delivered a shot from inside 10 yards that took a deflection off Caprice Dydasco. The ball landed at the feet of Cece Kizer, who finished into an open net from at the top of the six-yard box.

Notes:

Bay FC have scored in their last seven road matches, and 11 of their 12 matches this season. Tonight's match marked the first time Bay FC have conceded multiple goals in a match since Aug. 23. Asisat Oshoala tallied her team-leading seventh goal of the season. Oshoala scored for a third consecutive road match. Oshoala has registered six of her seven goals this season on the road. Racheal Kundananji tallied her team-leading third assist of the season. Two of Kundananji's three assists of come in away matches. Oshoala and Kundananji combined for a goal for the first time in 2024.

Next Match

Bay FC is back at PayPal Park, playing host to the Kansas City Current on Saturday, Oct. 12; kickoff is set 7:30 p.m. (Pacific) on ION.

Bay FC (9-13-1, 28pts) at NJ/NY Gotham FC (14-4-5, 47pts) - NWSL Regular Season

Oct. 5, 2024 - Red Bull Arena (Harrison, N.J.)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Bay FC 1 0 1

NJ/NY Gotham FC 1 4 5

Scoring Summary:

NJNY: Nighswonger (penalty kick), 9

BAY: Oshoala (Kundananji), 18

NJNY: Lavelle (Esther), 70

NJNY: Esther (Sonnett), 72

NJNY: Esther, 74

NJNY: Kizer, 84

Misconduct Summary:

None

Lineups:

BAY: GK Rowland, D Malonson (Hocking, 79), D Dahlkemper, D Menges ©, D Dydasco, M Pickett, M Bailey (Castellanos, 79), M Boade, F Kundananji (Princess, 87), F Oshoala, F Hill

Substitutes Not Used: GK Silkowitz, D Brewster, D Beattie, M Doms, M Shepherd, F Conti

TOTAL SHOTS: 16 (Kundananji, 5); SHOTS ON GOAL: 4 (Kundananji, 2); FOULS: 16 (Hill, 4); OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 5; SAVES: 4

NJNY: GK Berger, D Nighswonger (Hiatt, 78), D Davidson, D Sonnett, D Carter (Freeman, 64), M Sheehan, M Martin, M Lavelle, F Williams © (Esther, 64), F Stevens (Kizer, 78), F Ryan (Bruninha, 81)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Miller, D Hiatt, D Maitane, M Zerboni, F Silva

TOTAL SHOTS: 21 (Lavelle, 5); SHOTS ON GOAL: 9 (Esther, 2); FOULS: 10 (Stevens, 3); OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 5; SAVES: 3

Referee: Sergii Demiamchuk

Assistant Referees: Amilcar Sicaju, Zeno Cho

Fourth Official: Amelia Graytock

Weather: Mostly clear, 70 degrees

Attendance: 9,092

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.

