Chicago Red Stars Bolster Night of Milestones with 0-2 Shutout Victory Over Houston Dash

October 5, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HOUSTON - The Chicago Red Stars 0-2 shutout of the Houston Dash marked the Red Stars' series victory, elimination of the Dash from playoff contention, Ludmila's third-straight match with a goal and Ally Schlegel's first career penalty conversion. Achievements abounded on the night, with goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher becoming the Red Star with most regular-season minutes for the club and Shea Groom recording her 150th regular-season appearance and 10,000 regular-season minutes. The Red Stars continue their playoff push and return to Chicago for their penultimate home match of the 2024 regular season, facing off against New Jersey/New York Gotham FC Saturday, October 12, at 3:00 p.m. CT at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois.

KEY MOMENTS:

7' With Chicago awarded a free kick just outside the box, Mallory Swanson sends the ball forward for attacker Ludmila to redirect with her head into the net, giving the Red Stars an early lead, 0-1 Chicago

35' Dash defender, Avery Patterson, rockets off a shot that gets blocked by Red Star Hannah Anderson dropping on one knee. The ball ricochets out, but Houston brings the ball into the box and take a chance that Chicago goalkeeper, Alyssa Naeher, bats down before corralling on the ground

44' Houston get the ball on the right side of Chicago's 18-yard box and take a shot straight at the net, but a diving Naeher pushes the ball out of the box to clear the danger

45+7' Chicago's Ludmila battles for the ball with a Dash defender along Houston's end line, makes a move to break free and runs into the box, but is fouled by the defender and draws a penalty attempt

45+8' Ally Schlegel steps up to the penalty spot for Chicago and buries it in the lower left corner, 0-2 Chicago

51' Mallory Swanson receives the ball in midfield and jets up the center into the attacking third before rocketing off a shot that whistles just wide of the net

60' A Houston corner kick aligns perfectly for former Red Star Yuki Nagasato to head the ball towards goal, but Naeher jumps forward to grab the ball out of midair and shut down the opportunity

80' Houston send forward a through ball that gets past Chicago's backline, but a charging Taylor Malham makes a goal-saving tackle

82' Chicago go on a counterattack after a failed corner kick attempt by Houston. Jameese Joseph takes the up ball the length of the pitch and gets a shot off, but Houston's Jane Campbell makes the save

GAME NOTES:

Chicago's win over Houston officially eliminated the Dash from playoff contention.

The Red Stars have now scored in four consecutive matches, with tonight marking the team's first multi-goal match since June 28.

Red Star and former Houston Dash forward Shea Groom returned to Houston for the first time since joining Chicago this evening. In addition to notching her first regular-season start with the Stars, Groom notched the 150th regular-season appearance and surpassed 10,000th regular-season minutes in the 37th minute.

In the 73rd minute of play, goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher usurped former Red Star Vanessa DiBernardo to become the club's all-time leader for regular-season minutes as a Red Star. Naeher ended the night with 12,482 career regular-season minutes for the club and her first career shutout against Houston on the road.

Ludmila scored her third-straight goal in the seventh minute, becoming the eighth Red Star in club history to achieve the feat. Ludmila joins the talented company of teammate Mallory Swanson and former Red Stars Penelope Hocking, Jen Hoy, Sofia Huerta, Sam Kerr, Yuki Nagasato and Christen Press.

Ally Schlegel recorded her first professional penalty kick attempt and conversion in the eighth minute of first-half stoppage time.

Goals by Half

1 2 F

HOU 0 0 0

CHI 2 0 2

Scoring Summary:

HOU:

CHI: 7' Ludmila (Mallory Swanson), 45+9' Ally Schlegel (PK)

Disciplinary Report

HOU: 6' Jyllissa Harris (Yellow Card), 45+8' Avery Patterson (Yellow Card), 78' Paige Nielsen (Yellow Card)

CHI: 17' Bea Franklin (Yellow Card), 45+11' Hannah Anderson (Yellow Card)

Lineups

HOU: Jane Campbell, Allysha Chapman, Paige Nielsen, Avery Patterson, Jyllissa Harris (Tarciane), Yuki Nagasato (Sarah Puntigam), Barbara Olivieri, Ryan Gareis (Michelle Alozie), Elin Rubensson (Ramona Bachmann), Diana Ordóñez, Andressa Alves (Sophie Schmidt)

CHI: Alyssa Naeher, Taylor Malham, Cari Roccaro, Hannah Anderson, Natalia Kuikka (Camryn Biegalski), Bea Franklin, Julia Grosso (Chardonnay Curran), Mallory Swanson, Shea Groom (Jameese Joseph), Ludmila (Julia Bianchi), Ally Schlegel (Jenna Bike)

