San Diego Wave FC Falls 2-1 to North Carolina Courage at WakeMed Soccer Park

October 5, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC (5-11-7, 22 points) fell 2-1 to the North Carolina Courage (12-9-2, 38 points) at WakeMed Soccer Park on Saturday night.

The hosts opened the scoring in the 32nd minute with a goal from Aline Gomes, and Manaka Matsukubo doubled the score in extra time of the first half.

San Diego defender Hanna Lundkvist scored her second goal of the season in the 84th minute, tapping in a first-time shot on the back post from a corner kick. In the final minutes, the Wave nearly had the equalizer when second half substitute Mya Jones took a shot on frame that was saved on the goalline by North Carolina defender Kaleigh Kurtz.

Next on the schedule: San Diego returns home to host the Houston Dash at Snapdragon Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 13. Kickoff is slated for 5:00 p.m. PT and the match will be broadcasted live locally on KUSI and streamed on NWSL+. Tickets are available here.

Notes:

Defender Hanna Lundkvist scored her second goal of the regular season.

Midfielder Savannah McCaskill made her first appearance since Aug. 1 as she returned from a lower leg injury.

Prior to the match, San Diego Wave FC players warmed up in "For the Love of North Carolina" t-shirts, as the club wanted to show solidarity following Hurricane Helene, which struck Western North Carolina last weekend, leaving immense devastation. In support of the North Carolina Courage's partnership with the United Way, a relief fund has been launched with proceeds going directly to the hardest-hit counties. Photos can be found here.

The game marked the last regular season match for San Diego Wave midfielders Kimmi Ascanio and Melanie Barcenas who will represent the U.S. Youth National Team at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup from Oct. 16 through Nov. 3.

Box Score:

San Diego Wave FC 1:2 North Carolina Courage

Scoring Summary:

NC - Aline Gomes (1) 32'

NC - Manaka (2) 45+4'

SD - Lundkvist (2) 84'

Misconduct Summary:

SD - Lundkvist (Caution) 45+9'

San Diego Wave FC: GK Sheridan ©, D Morroni, D McNabb, D Girma, D Lundkvist (Cascarino 90'), M Colaprico (Torpey 70'), M van Egmond, M Barcenas (Jones 70'), F Sánchez, F Ali (McCaskill 78'), F Doniak (Shaw HT)

Subs not used: GK Beall, D Wesley, D Westphal, M Ascanio, F Bennett

North Carolina Courage: GK Murphy, D Rauch, D Williams, D Berkely, D Kurtz, M Sanchez (Weatherholt 88'), M O'Sullivan ©, M Narumi (Jackson 78'), F Aline Gomes (Wingate 70'), F Kerolin (Vine 78'), F Manaka (Hopkins 88')

Subs not used: GK Bova, M Speck, F St. Georges, F Lussi

Stats Summary: SD / NC

Shots: 14 / 11

Shots on Target: 7 / 4

Corners: 7 / 2

Fouls: 9 / 5

Offsides: / 2

Saves: 2 / 6

Possession: 47% / 53%

