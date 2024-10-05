Courage Look for Playoff Berth Clincher vs. San Diego Wave FC

October 5, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage News Release







CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage begin the final month of the regular season with a playoff clinch within sight as they welcome in San Diego Wave FC on Saturday, October 5, for a 7 p.m. ET kickoff at WakeMed Soccer Park. The match will stream nationally on NWSL+ and broadcast locally on WRAL-2.

Bigger than the game, this weekend's focused on helping those impacted by Hurricane Helene in Western North Carolina. Significant proceeds from tickets, concessions, and merchandise will go to United Way's dedicated relief fund, which was established to help the counties that need it most.

The Courage can officially clinch a berth in the 2024 post-season with a win on Saturday. There are also ways to clinch despite a draw or even a loss, depending on results in Louisville and Portland. North Carolina is coming off a decisive road win in Chicago, 1-3, to put themselves in the driver's seat to become the fifth team to clinch a playoff spot this season. Now at 11-2-9, the Courage are on 35 points through 22 fixtures.

Kerolin made her presence felt with her first goal of 2024, playing in just her second match back for the Courage after tearing her ACL last October. She's set to make her 2024 home debut Saturday. Her impact, combined with the stellar play of Ashley Sanchez, the return of 2023 Challenge Cup MVP Manaka from her brilliant run in the U-20 World Cup, and the emergence of Aline Gomes has the Courage attack poised to break out down the stretch.

The steady play of the back line of Kaleigh Kurtz and Malia Berkely, Ryan Williams, and Feli Rauch in front of Casey Murphy has been welcome consistency for the Courage, as has the central midfield led by Denise O'Sullivan and Narumi. The depth from veteran Dani Weatherholt and teenager Riley Jackson has been key to keeping the Courage in shape. With four fixtures left before playoffs, the Courage look to put it all together as they build off the foundation laid the last two years.

San Diego is six points off a playoff spot and will likely need every point possible down the stretch to earn a third straight post-season berth, sitting 5-7-10 for 22 points. The Courage earned a 4-1 win at SnapDragon Stadium last month, marking the team's first-ever win over Wave FC.

Like the Courage, San Diego likes to play with the ball as they average 54% possession this season, second only to North Carolina. They've generated plenty of shots (274), but only 29.56% have been on target, the second-lowest percentage in the NWSL. Naomi Girma anchored in the back line and Kailen Sheridan in goal makes San Diego always difficult to break down, they've posted six clean sheets this year.

The Courage aim to take care of business on the field to clinch a playoff spot, but the night will already be a win in showing the world yet another example of what sports can do for a community in need.

