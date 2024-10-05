CLINCHED: Courage Punch Post-Season Ticket with 2-1 Win Over San Diego Wave FC

October 5, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage officially punched their ticket to the 2024 NWSL Playoffs with a 2-1 win over San Diego Wave FC Saturday night at WakeMed Soccer Park. A season-high 8,496 fans were on hand to help support Hurricane Helene victims and cheer the Courage on as they improved to 12-2-9 this season.

The Courage's young stars came to play against the Wave, with Aline Gomes and Manaka Matsukubo propelling the Courage to a 2-0 halftime lead. Gomes started the scoring in the 32', pouncing on a close-range chance for her first NWSL goal. Manaka would have had the assist on the goal if not for a deflection off a San Diego player.

Manaka then got in on the scoring fun in first-half stoppage time, heading home a deflected cross from Ryan Williams. The game was Manaka's first game back since starring for Japan in the U-20 World Cup, where she won the Silver Ball and led Japan to a podium finish.

Casey Murphy made six saves on the night to keep the Courage ahead while Kaleigh Kurtz had eight massive clears, including two in the waning seconds to stave off Wave's push for an equalizer. Narumi passed at 95% accuracy in the midfield, connecting on 38 of 40 pass attempts. Ryan Williams won nine of 10 duels attempted.

The Courage swept the season series from San Diego after going winless against the 2022 expansion side in the first two years of competition.

Match Notes:

Aline Gomes' goal was her first in the NWSL.

Kerolin made her first start of the season, playing 78 minutes.

The crowd of 8,496 was a top-five attendance in club history.

North Carolina has reached the NWSL Playoffs in six of seven seasons.

Up Next:

The Courage are back at WakeMed Soccer Park to host Angel City FC on Saturday, October 12, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The match will be broadcasted on ION.

Box Score:

NCC (4-3-3): Casey Murphy; Feli Rauch, Malia Berkely, Kaleigh Kurtz, Ryan Williams; Narumi Miura (Riley Jackson -78'), Denise O'Sullivan ©, Ashley Sanchez (Dani Weatherholt - 88'); Aline Gomes (Olivia Wingate - 70'), Kerolin Nicoli (Cortnee Vine - 78'), Manaka Matsukubo (Haley Hopkins -88')

Subs Not Used: Marisa Bova, Tyler Lussi, Meredith Speck, Bianca St-Georges

SD (4-3-3): Kailen Sheridan ©; Hanna Lundkvist (Delphine Cascarino - 90'), Naomi Grima, Perle Morroni; Danny Colaprico (Kaitlyn Torpey -70'), Melanie Barcenas (Mya Jones - 77'), Emily Van Egmond; Maria Sanchez, Amirah Ali (Savannah McCaskill -78'), Makenzy Doniak (Jaedyn Shaw - 46')

Subs Not Used: Cristen Westphal, Elyse Bennett, Hillary Beall, Kennedy Wesley

Score:

NCC: 2

SD: 1

Goals:

NCC: A. Gomes - 32', M. Matsukubo - 45'+4'

SD: H. Lundkvist - 84'

Cautions:

NCC: -

SD: H. Lundkvist - 54'

Ejections:

NCC: -

SD: -

Venue (Location): WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary, N.C.)

Attendance: 8,496

