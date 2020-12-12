Rabbit Scores Twice as IceMen Win Home Opener 4-3

December 12, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL -- Wacey Rabbit scored twice while newcomer Nick Saracino scored the eventual game-winning goal to guide the Jacksonville Icemen to a 4-3 victory over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits Saturday night at Veterans Memorial Arena.

Jacksonville raced to a 3-0 lead in the first period on two goals by Rabbit and another tally from Ara Nazarian. Greenville marched back in the second with the leadership of Joey Haddad who finished the night with three points (1g, 2a). The Swamp Rabbits pulled the score within one at 3-2 at the end of the second frane.

Sacracino pulled the Icemen ahead by two on his first goal of the season. Saracino caught the puck at the right of the crease. Saracino delayed his move just enough to get Greenville goaltender Jacob Ingham to open up. Saracino then swung wide and stuffed the puck into the Greenville net for the tally.

Greenville's Mike McNamee netted a goal with nine minutes remaining in regulation to make it a one-goal game again. However, it would not be enough, as Icemen netminder Eamon McAdam turned aside the remaining shots in the game to secure the 4-3 victory for Jacksonville.

The Icemen are back in action on Friday, December 18, when they play host to the South Carolina Stingrays at Veterans Memorial Arena. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 12, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.