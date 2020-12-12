ECHL Transactions - December 12
December 12, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, December 12, 2020:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Jacksonville:
Jarod Hilderman, D
Tulsa:
Tyler Kobryn, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Florida:
Add Cole MacDonald, D activated from reserve
Add Levko Koper, F activated from reserve
Delete Arvin Atwal, D placed on reserve
Delete Ben Masella, D placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Seamus Malone, F activated from reserve
Delete Mathieu Foget, F placed on reserve
Delete Connor McDonald, D placed on reserve
Delete Spencer Watson, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/11)
Jacksonville:
Add Michael Kim, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Jacob Panetta, D activated from reserve
Add Nick Saracino, F activated from reserve
Delete Nathan Perkovich, F placed on reserve
Delete Luke Shiplo, D placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Delete Ben Pulley, G released as EBUG
Rapid City:
Add Kyle Froese, D activated from reserve
Add Dominic Cormier, D activated from reserve
Delete Brennan Saulnier, F placed on reserve
Delete Brett Beauvais, D placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Zach Fucale, G assigned by Washington
Add Zach Fucale, G added to NHL/AHL Active List
Toledo:
Delete Kevin Spinozzi, D traded to Rapid City
Tulsa:
Add Maxim Golod, F assigned by Anaheim
Add Austin McEneny, D activated from reserve
Add Mario Puskarich, F activated from reserve
Delete Ian McNulty, F placed on reserve
Delete Shane Switzer, D placed on reserve
