ECHL Transactions - December 12

December 12, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, December 12, 2020:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Jacksonville:

Jarod Hilderman, D

Tulsa:

Tyler Kobryn, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Florida:

Add Cole MacDonald, D activated from reserve

Add Levko Koper, F activated from reserve

Delete Arvin Atwal, D placed on reserve

Delete Ben Masella, D placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Seamus Malone, F activated from reserve

Delete Mathieu Foget, F placed on reserve

Delete Connor McDonald, D placed on reserve

Delete Spencer Watson, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/11)

Jacksonville:

Add Michael Kim, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Jacob Panetta, D activated from reserve

Add Nick Saracino, F activated from reserve

Delete Nathan Perkovich, F placed on reserve

Delete Luke Shiplo, D placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Delete Ben Pulley, G released as EBUG

Rapid City:

Add Kyle Froese, D activated from reserve

Add Dominic Cormier, D activated from reserve

Delete Brennan Saulnier, F placed on reserve

Delete Brett Beauvais, D placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Zach Fucale, G assigned by Washington

Add Zach Fucale, G added to NHL/AHL Active List

Toledo:

Delete Kevin Spinozzi, D traded to Rapid City

Tulsa:

Add Maxim Golod, F assigned by Anaheim

Add Austin McEneny, D activated from reserve

Add Mario Puskarich, F activated from reserve

Delete Ian McNulty, F placed on reserve

Delete Shane Switzer, D placed on reserve

ECHL Stories from December 12, 2020

