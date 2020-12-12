Americans Open the Season Tonight

December 12, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release







Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, open the 2020-2021 regular season tonight against the divisional rival Tulsa Oilers at 7:05 pm.

This will be the first game for the team since the pandemic shortened the 19-20 campaign this past March. Allen owned the best record in the Western Conference last season with 88 points (40-14-6-2).

Tyler Sheehy, the ECHL Rookie of the Year last season, returns to Allen after signing a contract with the Iowa Wild this summer. Sheehy was assigned to Allen by Minnesota (NHL) earlier this month. He finished third in the league in scoring last year with 70 points (26 goals and 44 assists).

Spencer Asuchak is back with the Americans for his eighth season in Allen. He is the all-time franchise leader in games played with 349. He was a part of three of the four championship teams in Allen, winning in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

"This was the toughest offseason ever," said Spencer Asuchak. "I'm ready to get this going. I'm in the best shape of my career. I spent the entire pandemic in the gym getting ready for my return to play. Tonight can't get here quick enough."

The Americans added several new faces to the lineup this season. Some very recognizable, like Dyson Stevenson, who hasn't played a game with the Americans since the 2017 postseason. Stevenson said it was an easy decision to return to Allen.

"I loved playing here before. I never wanted to leave Allen, so the opportunity to return and play for Marty (Steve Martinson) made sense," noted forward Dyson Stevenson. "I want to win another championship and Allen always has a lineup that gives you that chance."

Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson, with eight full seasons with Allen, returns with arguably the best lineup ever in his coaching career with the Americans. Martinson coached the team to titles in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016. He has missed the postseason just one time with Allen.

"We're ready," said Steve Martinson, in his pregame interview with Americans Broadcaster Tommy Daniels. "Our lineup is solid on all four lines. I've had a lot of time to get ready for tonight."

The Americans opponent, the Tulsa Oilers, dropped their season opener to Wichita last night 3-2 in a shootout. Allen was 7-3-0 against Tulsa in 19-20. Over the last five seasons, Allen is 15-11-1-0 at the BOK Center.

Below is the complete 2020-2021 Allen Americans roster for opening night:

Allen Americans - C.J. Motte, G; Ben Carroll, D; Turner Ottenbreit, D; Matt Register, D; Philip Beaulieu, D; Lester Lancaster, D; Nolan Kneen, D; Zane Franklin, F; Samuel Laberge, F; Spencer Asuchak, F; Dyson Stevenson, F; Jared VanWormer, F; Corey Mackin, F; Tyler Sheehy, F; Josh Lammon, F; Alex Lavoie, F; Jesse Mychan, F; Kameron Kielly, F

NHL/AHL Active List - Zach Sawchenko, G; Joseph Garreffa, F; Jake McGrew, F

Reserve - Cole Fraser, D; Corey Durocher, F

Injured Reserve - Braylon Shmyr, F

The Allen Americans open the home portion of the regular season next weekend against the Rapid City Rush. Don't miss Riley Gill Night on Saturday, as his number 30 is raised to the rafters. Tickets for both games are on sale NOW.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 12, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.