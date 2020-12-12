Preview: Solar Bears Come to Town

ESTERO, Fla. - After last night's 6-1 win over Jacksonville, the Florida Everblades (1-0-0-0) look to continue their hot offensive start against the Orlando Solar Bears on Saturday night at Hertz Arena. Tonight will mark Orlando's first regular season game of the 2020-21 season.

WHO: Orlando Solar Bears and Florida Everblades

WHERE: Hertz Arena in Estero, Fla.

DATE: 12/12/2020

BROADCAST NOTE: All Florida Everblades games will be available to watch this season on ECHL.TV, streaming on FloHockey.tv.

Game Notes

Last Night vs Jacksonville: The Everblades exploded offensively against the Jacksonville Icemen (0-1-0-0) on Friday to the tune of a 6-1 victory. Florida's Lukas Craggs led the Blades offensively on opening night with a pair of goals and an assist while goaltender Cam Johnson made 27 saves to keep the Icemen at bay. Rookie Patrick Harper scored his first professional goal while fellow rookie Cole Smith earned his first professional point with an assist on the play.

Familiar Foe: Florida and Orlando squared off in two preseason games at Hertz on Dec 4 and 5. The Everblades got the better of the Solar Bears in both contests, winning the first game 5-4, and the second contest 4-0.

Cameron Hebig stood out for Florida in both preseason showings against Orlando by racking up three goals and an assist. Forwards Joe Pendenza, Myles Powell, and Blake Winiecki all turned in at least one multi-point game during the preseason as well.

Scouting the Solar Bears: Orlando will lean on returning forwards Tristin Langan (13g-24a) and Chris LeBlanc (14g-21a) offensively. The duo ranked second and third respectively on the team in scoring last season. Orlando also returns forward Peter Abbandonato who registered 13 points in 15 games (3g-10a) with the club last season.

Two Solar Bears have two players on the current roster with NHL experience. Forward Jerry D'Amigo saw time with the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Buffalo Sabres, while goaltender Garret Sparks played 38 games between the Maple Leafs and Vegas Golden Knights.

Last Season vs Orlando: In 10 games against Orlando last season, Florida posted an 8-1-1-0 record. Despite a 27-29-5-1 mark in 2019-20, the Solar Bears were a solid defensive team and only allowed 2.90 goals per game. Orlando's offense sang a different song however and posted 2.79 goals per game.

