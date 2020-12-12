Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at IceMen

December 12, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release







Greenville Swamp Rabbits vs. Jacksonville Icemen

December 12, 2020 at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena Home Game #1

Referee: Sean MacFarlane (#4) Linesmen: Shane Gustafson (#87) & Kilian McNamara (#90)

Broadcast Information: Listen Live on mixlr.com/jaxicemen or watch at flohockey.tv

About Tonight's Game: Tonight the Icemen battle the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in front of a sold out crowd at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena. It will mark the first game on home ice for the Icemen since March 8, when fittingly enough the team took on the Swamp Rabbits in what would become the final game of the 2019-20 season due to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Icemen will be looking to rebound from a 6-1 defeat to the Florida Everblades in Estero last night. The Swamp Rabbits prevailed in their season opener last night in North Charleston with a 3-2 overtime win over the Stingrays.

Series History: Today's contest marks the first meeting of the season between the two clubs. Jacksonville leads the All-Time series 15-9-2-0.

About the Icemen: The Icemen's roster features seven returning players from last season (Chase Harrison, Jacob Cederholm, Luke Shiplo, Wacey Rabbit, Ian McKinnon, Craig Martin and Brendan Warren). Cameron Critchlow, who played for the Icemen from 2017-2019, returns to the team after playing last season overseas in the EIHL. Yesterday the team announced that veteran forward Wacey Rabbit will be the team's Captain this season, while Critchlow and veteran Matt Marquardt will serve as the alternate captains.

About the Swamp Rabbits: Last night, Greenville's Ben Finkelstein had a professional debut to remember, scoring twice, including the game-winner in overtime to lift the Swamp Rabbits to a 3-2 win at South Carolina....Head Coach Andrew Lord enters his first season with Greenville after a successful stint with the Cardiff Devils (EIHL) the past three seasons. Lord played three seasons in the ECHL with the Wheeling Nailers from 2008-2011....Talented forward Liam Pecararo returns to the Swamp Rabbits this season after recording 44 points in 39 games with Greenville last season.

Upcoming Home Games

Friday, December 18, vs. S. Carolina, 7:00 p.m.

Monday, December 28, vs. Florida, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 2, vs. Florida, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 9, vs Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 12, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.