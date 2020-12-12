Tulsa Picks up Point, Falls Short in Shootout on Opening Night

Tulsa Oilers face off with the Wichita Thunder

TULSA, OK - The Oilers managed to collect a point against their longtime rival, but couldn't complete the full comeback, falling 3-2 in the shootout to the Wichita Thunder on Friday at the BOK Center.

Neither team found the back of the net in the opening period. The only action on the scoresheet was two penalties, both against the Oilers. Tulsa killed both penalties off, showing strong structure within the four-man unit.

It took 27:38 for the Thunder to find their first goal of the season. Johnny Curran streaked down the right wing, finding rookie Chantz Petruic, who steered the puck into the top of the cage. Matteo Gennaro swung the momentum further to Wichita's side, slipping a shorthanded breakaway goal past *Devin Williams* with 10 seconds remaining in the middle frame, doubling the Thunder's lead.

Oilers' captain *Adam Pleskach *halved the Thunder's lead, potting a feed from *Mike McKee* past goaltender Mitch Gillam. Rookie forward *Dino Balsamo* picked up his first career point on the goal. Tulsa pulled level 12:32 into the third period when* Gregg Burmaster* buried his first ECHL goal, cramming home a feed from Oilers' newcomer *Darby Llewellyn*.

Neither team scored in the seven-minute overtime frame, leading to a shootout in the opening game. Despite not playing a single shootout game last season, the Thunder won the shootout, leaning on Peter Crinella's shootout goal - the only tally in the three-round skills contest.

The Oilers look to bounce back tomorrow night at the BOK Center against division rival the Allen Americans. Puck drop will take place at 7:05 p.m., and the Oilers will continue their annual Teddy Bear Toss tradition, benefitting the Salvation Army of Tulsa. Fans are encouraged to bring new, stuffed animals to throw on the ice during the first intermission. The Salvation Army are assisting more than 6,400 families this Holiday season. The Oilers will also don their yearly Ugly Christmas Sweater jerseys, which will be auctioned off in the River Spirit lounge after the game.

