Fuel Pick up First Road Win over Nailers

December 12, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







WHEELING - The Indy Fuel (2-0-0-0) picked up their second win in as many games with a strong performance in the first two periods to propel them to victory over the Wheeling Nailers (0-1-0-0).

The Fuel opened the scoring for the night when Derian Plouffe weaved through Nailer defenders to find Derek Barach at the top of the left circle and lift over Shane Starrett's shoulder at the halfway point in the first. It wouldn't take long for the Fuel to widen their lead when David Broll tipped in a long distance shot from Seamus Malone to make the score 2-0 at 11:15.

Wheeling earned their first point of the game when Brady Tomlak fed the puck to wide open Chad Duchesne who fired a wrist shot between the circles at 6:23. The Fuel responded later when Alex Rauter found Jared Thomas with the one-timer to make the score 3-1 at the end of the second.

Michael Joly chipped away at the Fuel's lead with a breakaway goal that brought the Nailers to 3-2 at 16:42, but ultimately time ran out for the Nailers and the Fuel picked up their second win of the season.

