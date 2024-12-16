Quinn Kennedy & 2nd Round Pick Acquired in Swap with Rimouski

December 16, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







Your Halifax Mooseheads made a significant trade with the Rimouski Oceanic on the opening day of the QMJHL Trade Period on Monday by acquiring 18-year-old forward Quinn Kennedy and a 2026, 2nd Round Draft Pick (originally property of the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada) in exchange for veteran defenceman Jack Martin and forward Lou Levesque.

Kennedy, a native of Upper Tantallon, NS, was selected ninth overall in the 2022 QMJHL Entry Draft and is known for his offensive capabilities. He had a career-high 21 goals and 45 points last season and has found the back of the net 11 times and has a total of 16 points in 2024-25. He also has 11 career game-winning goals which is tied with Vincent Levacalier for 16th in Oceanic Franchise history. The left-handed shooting Kennedy can play both the centre and wing positions. He is 5-foot-11 and weighs 169 pounds. His shooting percentage of 20.8 was second among Rimouski players this season.

"We're excited to get a player of Quinn's calibre. He was a high draft pick who has an excellent skill set. Quinn's abilities will be a nice addition on our power play unit. I know he's also very excited to play for his hometown team," said GM Cam Russell.

Martin, a 19-year-old defenceman, has spent his entire career in the Mooseheads organization after joining the team on a full-time basis in 2022-23. He was a 3rd round pick by the Herd in 2021 and went on to capture the Telus Cup Championship with the Moncton Flyers thanks to his overtime winning goal. He has scored 33 points in 152 career games and is an extremely effective shutdown d-man which is what the Memorial Cup hosting Rimouski Oceanic coveted. Levesque was also drafted and developed within the Mooseheads organization and scored 33 points in 44 games as a 17-year-old rookie last season. This year he has contributed 15 points in 30 games in 2024-25. The native of Saint-Jerome, QC had requested a trade to be closer to his family for personal reasons and GM Cam Russell was able to find a fit with Rimouski. Joel Perrault, the Head Coach of the Oceanic, was formerly the bench boss of the St Eustache Vikings where Levesque served as an Assistant Captain while playing for Perrault.

"We want to wish Jack and Lou the very best. We're pleased that we were able to send Lou closer to home and give both of them an opportunity to play in the Memorial Cup. This is a trade that will benefit both teams," Russell added.

The Mooseheads organization would like to thank Jack Martin and Lou Levesque for their great contributions to the team and wish them the best of luck as they join the hunt for a Memorial Cup Championship. The QMJHL Trade Period runs until Monday, January 6th at Noon ET.

Kennedy will make his Mooseheads debut on Saturday, December 28th in Acadie-Bathurst when Halifax visits the Titan. The Moose will play a home-and-home series with Cape Breton to close out the 2024 calendar year. Halifax visits the Eagles on Monday December 30th before coming home to ring in the new year at Scotiabank Centre against the Eagles on Tuesday, December 31st at 2pm. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca.

