Eagles Acquire 19-Year-Old Forward Lewis Gendron from Sherbrooke

December 16, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Cape Breton Eagles announced today the club has acquired 19-year-old forward Lewis Gendron from the Sherbrooke Phoenix in a trade that will send back three draft picks.

The Phoenix will receive a second round pick in 2026, a second round pick in 2027 and a fifth round pick in 2025.

Gendron (Sherbrooke, QC) has played parts of three seasons with his hometown Phoenix club after being selected in the seventh round, 114th overall in the 2021 QMJHL entry draft.

So far this season he sits third in team scoring with ten goals and 16 assists in 31 games.

Throughout 100 career regular season games, Gendron has scored a total of 33 goals and 39 assists as well as five goals and four assists in nine playoff games.

"Lewis is a smaller forward but he plays big," said Eagles general manager Sylvain Couturier. "He is a guy who can do just about everything on the ice; PK, PP, he is a really good face-off guy, he can play on the wing, he is very versatile. Any team would love to have him and he will be a great asset for us moving forward."

