Eagles Trade Émile Ricard to Chicoutimi for Draft Picks

December 16, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Cape Breton Eagles have traded 17-year-old forward Émile Ricard to the Chicoutimi Saugeneens in exchange for a 2026 first round pick and a 2027 second round pick.

Ricard (Drummondville, QC) was drafted in the first round, 12th overall by the Eagles in the 2023 QMJHL Entry Draft. Over the past season and a half he has amounted nine goals and 19 assists across 98 regular season games as well as one goal and two assists in 14 career playoff games.

So far this season, Ricard sits ninth in team scoring with 12 points in 29 games.

"Emile requested a trade and obviously to get a first back and to add a second was important for us," said Eagles general manager Sylvain Couturier. "We wouldn't have accepted the trade for him unless we got what we wanted. Getting the first round pick back and a second we thought was good enough for us to move him. We wish him the best of luck and thank him for the time he spent here."

The Eagles would like to thank Émile for his time with the club and wish him luck in Chicoutimi!

