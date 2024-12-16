Eagles Acquire 19-Year-Old Forward Alexandre Guy from Val D'Or

December 16, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







Today, Cape Breton Eagles general manager Sylvain Couturier announced the club has acquired 19-year-old forward Alexandre Guy from the Val d'Or Foreurs.

In exchange, the Eagles will trade back the 2025 3rd round draft pick and the 2027 second round draft pick that were originally acquired from Val d'Or on October 21 through a trade which sent 20-year-old Noah Reinhart to the Foreurs.

Guy, (Blainville, QC) has played parts of four seasons with the Foreurs since being selected by the team in the fifth round of the 2021 QMJHL entry draft, 86th overall.

Over that stretch, the 6 foot 3, 193lb forward has scored 48 goals and 24 assists in 161 career games, as well as one playoff game in 2022 in which he recorded an assist.

"This trade finalizes the Noah Reinhart trade from earlier this season," said Couturier. "We hope Alexandre will do what Noah Reinhart did this year in Val d'Or and explode with a new club. Alexandre is a big boy, he has 40 goals over the last two years, he is a goal scorer and has a big frame. It didn't work out for him this year and we are confident he will meet his full potential in Cape Breton."

