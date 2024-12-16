Caleb Desnoyers Named Vidéotron Player of the Week

The latest Videotron Player of the Week is Caleb Desnoyers of the Moncton Wildcats. The 17-year-old centerman scored twice and added three assists in two games last week, both won by the Wildcats, against Acadie-Bathurst and Cape Breton.

On Friday against the Titan, Desnoyers tied the game at 1-1 in the third period with his 16th goal of the season. Gabe Smith eventually gave the Wildcats a 3-2 overtime victory in front of their fans. Desnoyers was chosen as the first star of the game after completing the game with seven shots on net and a 60% efficiency rating in the face-off circle.

The next day, still at home but against the Eagles this time, Desnoyers wowed the crowd with a one-goal and three-assist outing. His goal midway through the first period gave the Wildcats a 3-0 lead, and they never looked back in a 7-2 win. For his performance, Desnoyers was awarded the game's second star.

Considered by many scouts as a potential first-round pick in the upcoming NHL Entry Draft, Desnoyers currently ranks seventh in QMJHL scoring with 17 goals and 25 assists for 42 points, in 26 games. His +30 differential places him second in the Q, just behind his linemate Julius Sumpf (+31).

