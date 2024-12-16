Eagles Trade Defenceman Étienne Desjardins to Quebec for Draft Picks

December 16, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







Cape Breton Eagles general manager Sylvain Couturier announced today the club has traded 18-year-old defenceman Étienne Desjardins to the Quebec Remparts in exchange for a second round draft pick in 2026.

Desjardins (Mirabel, QC) is in his second season with the Eagles since being selected in the third round, 49th overall in the 2022 QMJHL entry draft.

Since then, Desjardins has scored two goals and seven assists in 87 games, while amounting an even plus/minus rating.

"We are confident in signing and bringing in another defenceman this week and we like our 17-year-old defencemen group so unfortunately Étienne was the odd man out. A second round pick is a great return for us in this trade. Étienne was a great teammate with the Eagles and we wish him luck with his new club," said Eagles general manager Sylvain Couturier.

The Cape Breton Eagles would like to thank Étienne and wish him luck moving forward!

