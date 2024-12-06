QMJHL's 1st-Place Cats Ready to Tangle with Huskies Saturday

December 6, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The QMJHL's 1st-place Wildcats will host the 5th-place Rouyn-Noranda Huskies Saturday afternoon at 4pm. The Huskies will make their only Avenir Centre visit this season. Rouyn-Noranda lead the West Division and are 7-3 in their last 10 games.

The Cats - 8-2 in their last 10 - have been led lately by the 3-headed monster of RED-HOT Julius Sumpf, Juraj Pekarcik & Caleb Desnoyers. Sumpf is on a 7-game point streak, with 9 goals and 5 assists over that span. Pekarcik is on a 10-game point streak, tallying 14 points. Desnoyers has 10 points (3G, 7A) over his last 6 games, plus played a starring role in the recent CHL USA Prospects Challenge series.

The Cats have been solid in the back end, with goalie Jacob Steinman leading the league with 17 wins, while sitting 4th in goals against (2.21) and save percentage (.924).

The Rouyn-Noranda attack boasts 2 scorers in the QMJHL's Top 10 - Antonin Verreault (17G, 21A, 38 Pts) & Bill Zonnon (14G, 23A, 37 Pts). Swiss rookie Lars Steiner sits 3rd on the squad at 34 points (12G, 22A). Former Titan blueliner Ty Higgins anchors the D with 29 points (10G, 19A) so far.

Saturday is our first-ever 'Mystery Box Night' at the Avenir Centre - a great opportunity to grab some new & some rare Wildcats merchandise - most at great savings. We're excited to share a bit more about how it works:

There will be 2 different boxes available at 2 different price tiers - $24.99 & $49.99. Every box will have items at value (or higher) than what you paid.

$24.99 BOX 100 AVAILABLE

WHAT'S INSIDE:

- 30 T-shirts (3/10 odds)

- 50 Hats (1/2 odds)

- 16 peewee Wildcats Jerseys (4/25 odds)

- 4 Jerseys (1/25 odds)

$49.99 BOX 50 AVAILABLE

WHAT'S INSIDE:

- 45 Crewnecks/Hoodies (9/10 odds)

- 5 Jerseys (1/10 odds)

Supply is limited so make sure to come grab your box on the concourse near SEC 101 before they run out.

As a bonus, every apparel purchase at the Roar Store during the game and also mystery boxes will come with a ballot for a prize - the more entries, the bigger the prize. Prize tiers will be announced later in the week.

Save on tickets with a Pal Airlines Family 4-Pack - 2 adults & 2 youths for $49.40 +tax/fees. Available at the Avenir Centre Box Office or ticketmaster.ca.

Take advantage of new 30 Minute Powerplay pricing at the Avenir Centre - $4 hot dogs, $3 Aquafina bottles of water, and $5.75 Moosehead Light & Alpine (355mL cans). The Avenir Centre doors open at 6pm - prices in effect for 30 minutes after doors open for the game (6:00 to 6:30pm).

Our 50/50 raffle has a $10,000 jackpot guarantee.

The Moose Light Ice Level Bar is open to the public (ages 19+) and anyone with a ticket to the game can access it through section 107. Non-alcoholic beverages are available in the Ice Bar.

THINGS TO KNOW FOR SATURDAY

The 50/50 raffle has a $10,000 Jackpot guarantee. Don't forget to buy your raffle tickets online now or at the game. We accept cash, debit, Visa or Mastercard at the arena.

DJ Psycadelix & Lynden Steeves on the Wildcats organ

Access your season seats or flex tickets through your Ticketmaster Wildcats Account Manager.

Check out the poster station in the Avenir Centre lobby - kids can make their own signs for the game!

The Rogers Roar Store Item of the Game is the new royal Moncton Wildcats '47 crewneck sweatshirt - get 20% off!

The Jersey Raffle is for #30 WARREN.

Keegan Warren will be signing autographs post-game, in the Avenir Centre lobby.

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from December 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.