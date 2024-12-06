QMJHL: ''Youth Helping Youth''

December 6, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Trois-Rivières, QC - The QMJHL held a press conference in Trois-Rivières on Friday afternoon to announce a partnership between the Shawinigan Cataractes, the Victoriaville Tigres, the Drummondville Voltigeurs and the Fondation Jeunesse Mauricie and Centre-du-Québec (FJMCQ).

"Youth inspiring youth", shared QMJHL Commissioner Mario Cecchini proudly, adding that 10 of the 12 teams in Quebec currently have partnerships with regional foundations associated with the Director of Youth Protection (DYP). In the Maritimes, teams are working with local organizations such as YMCAs, ProKids and Big Brothers and Big Sisters.

The program announced on Friday allows the donation of 10 tickets per regular season game to Quebec-based youth who receive services from the CIUSSS-Mauricie Centre-du-Québec or the DYP.

This partnership could see nearly 540 youngsters attend a game in Shawinigan, Drummondville or Victoriaville by the end of the 2024-2025 QMJHL regular season.

"The Fondation Jeunesse Mauricie et Centre-du-Québec aims to ensure that all young people in the Mauricie and Centre-du-Québec regions have the opportunity to develop and reach their full potential. This partnership with our three QMJHL teams in the Mauricie and Centre-du-Québec regions demonstrates that people working in our respective organizations share a desire to support our youth to help them achieve their goals. It also shows that our youths' success stories can inspire other vulnerable children to achieve their goals as they make their way towards adulthood," said André Gabias, President of the Fondation Jeunesse Mauricie and Centre-du-Québec.

"We've been working on this alliance for several months now, and we're really pleased to see it come to fruition, added Mario Cecchini. What could be better than young people helping young people? Our players, aged between 16 and 20, are often seen as leaders in their communities. They can inspire our youth and make them dream. Who knows where that might take them?"

-

What they said:

"We agreed without any hesitation to take part in this great partnership. It's important for us to get involved in the community in different ways. This is a cause that touches us, and it's natural for us to want to make a difference. We're delighted to be teaming up with the Tigres and Voltigeurs on this project."

- Roger Lavergne, President, Shawinigan Cataractes

"The Victoriaville Tigres are proud of their association with the Fondation Jeunesse Mauricie et Centre-du-Québec and the QMJHL. Involvement in the community is one of our organization's core values, and this partnership is a step in that direction."

- Martin Paquet, Director of Operations, Victoriaville Tigers

"Community involvement is part of our DNA in Drummondville. As a non-profit organization that needs the support of the Drummondville community, it's essential for us to give back. This kind of partnership is all the more important for our organization, as it directly affects young people."

- David Roy, Director Marketing and Communications, Drummondville Voltigeurs

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from December 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.