Foreurs Stop the Moose at Scotiabank Centre

December 6, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







Any momentum gained by the Mooseheads from an exciting overtime matchup against Moncton a night earlier was lost on Friday at Scotiabank Centre in a 4-1 loss to the Val d'Or Foreurs.

The Herd were on their heels as soon as the puck dropped and played from behind throughout the contest. William Bishop and Alix Durocher scored first period goals and the Foreurs dominated the opening 20 minutes by outshooting Halifax 13-4.

The middle period was much better for the Moose although they did not have anything to show for it. They were moving their feet more and making better passing plays but neither team put anything on the board. The visitors cashed in for the third time when overage forward Noah Reinhart popped in his 11th of the season at the 5:04 mark and things were looking bleak for the Moose. Rookie Amelio Santini answered right back by breaking the Emile Beaunoyer shutout bid just 48 seconds after the Reinhart strike but that was all the offence the Moose could muster. Val d'Or added a power play goal by Nathan Brisson to round out the scoring.

Durocher was named the first star while Brisson was the second star. Both players scored once and added an assist. Santini nabbed the third star honours. Jack Milner took the loss after stopping 24-of-28 shots. Forward Jan Sprynar left the game late in regulation with an upper body injury for Halifax when he was hit hard along the boards by Mathias Bourque. He will be reassessed over the weekend. The team played without forward Logan Crosby for a second straight game who is also dealing with an upper body injury, while newly acquired defenceman Mathieu Taillefer sat out with an upper body injury that occurred Thursday against Moncton. He is now considered week-to-week. Jake Todd and Cade Moser are also out long-term with injuries.

The Mooseheads will now head out on the road to face-off in Acadie-Bathurst on Sunday afternoon at 3pm. They will also visit Charlottetown next Friday night before hosting the Islanders on Saturday, December 14th at 7pm to finish off the home schedule prior to the Christmas break. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca.

