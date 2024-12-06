Carlos Händel Named to Germany's World Junior Selection Camp

Halifax Mooseheads rookie defenceman Carlos Händel will have an opportunity to potentially represent his home country of Germany this holiday season at the World Junior Hockey Championship in Ottawa.

The 17-year-old from Erlangen, Germany was one-of-26 players named to the country's selection camp roster today which also included Moncton Wildcats forward Julius Sumpf. Of the eight defencemen who will vie for a roster spot, Händel's is the youngest and only one amongst the bunch with a 2007 birthdate.

"I am very excited, I mean it's the World Juniors and it's always an honor to represent my country and also a lot of fun to be with my teammates to speak some German after awhile. It's also exciting to possibly play against all of the great players from Canada, USA, Finland and all of the other nations," Händel said.

He added that playing this season in the QMJHL has been beneficial in helping his chances at cracking the squad.

"I think it has helped me a lot, especially playing on the smaller ice and playing on a higher level like in the Q. The forecheck is harder and the game is faster and more intense here. I know how challenging it will be to play against these nations in our group but it will be fun and will be helpful to play against all those players to develop my game. If I get named to the team it would definitely be a great experience," he said.

The Mooseheads used their first round CHL Import Draft pick, 43rd overall, to select Händel this past summer. He is tied with fellow defenceman Jack Martin for sixth in team scoring this season with 11 points on the strength of two goals and nine assists. He will depart for Germany's selection camp on Tuesday and will miss Halifax's final two games prior to the Christmas break. He has previously represented Germany on several occasions at the U16, U17 and U18 levels.

Händel and the Mooseheads are back in action on home ice tonight at Scotiabank Centre against the Val d'Or Foreurs at 7pm. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca

