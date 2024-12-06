Eagles Open Weekend with Visit from Saint John

The Cape Breton Eagles begin their final home weekend of the first half of the 2024-25 season as the Saint John Sea Dogs visit the Nest tonight.

It's just the second matchup of the season between the two teams, Not much separates the two sides in the standings as the Eagles trail Saint John by three points, with Cape Breton holding a game in hand.The Eagles are coming off of a 1-2 road trip that saw them play three games in three days in the province of New Brunswick. One highlight in recent games for the Eagles has been the play of Émile Ricard. After a slow start to the season, the 2023 first rounder has five points in his last six games, including a goal in Sunday's game against Moncton.

One significant change to Saint John's lineup since their opening weekend visit is the acquisition of former QMJHL first rounder Zachary Morin. Morin has notched 20 points in 21 games since leaving the USHL for the QMJHL, and has earned a "B" ranking (indicative of potential to be picked in the second or third round of the NHL draft.) Morin is one of three Sea Dogs players listed- centremen Olivier Groulx & Elliot Dube were given "C" rankings, indicative of fourth/fifth round potential.

Here's what else you need to know ahead of tonight's game!

