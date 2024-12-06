Eagles Rout Sea Dogs in Shutout Victory

December 6, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

NOTES FROM THE GAME

- Will Murphy's first career goal broke a scoreless tie in the first period, and proved to be the winner as the Cape Breton Eagles blanked the Saint John Sea Dogs 5-0. Jacob Newcombe scored twice for the Eagles while Lucas Romeo & Cole Burbidge added singles.

- Cam Squires & Xavier Daigle each added two assists for the Eagles. By appearing in Friday's game, Daigle tied the Eagles franchise record for most consecutive games played, tying Stephen Woodworth's record of 168.

- Jakub Milota picked up the shutout, as he stopped all 19 in the win. Saint John's Charles-Édward Gravel stopped 35 of 40 shots in the loss.

- Ales Zielinski was in the Eagles lineup for the first time since November 29th, having been sidelined with a finger injury. He was +2 in his return to action.

- Saint John defenseman Matteo Mann appeared to leave the game with injury and did not play in either the second or third period.

After a tentative start to the game, the Eagles began to take control as the first period went on and Murphy found his goal with five minutes to play in the opening frame. He jumped into the play and scored from a sharp angle on the left side of the ice, and the Eagles carried that 1-0 edge into the second stanza.

The teams combined for just 11 shots in the second period, with neither able to score. In the final period, the Eagles broke the game open- starting with Newcombe's first of the game, just past the five minute mark.

The game was delayed for a length sequence after Romeo ripped a shot by Gravel to make the score 3-0. There was a review on the play- not for the goal, but to give a major penalty to Saint John's Jacob Beaulieu for a check to the head. The Eagles cashed in on the power play, with Newcombe tapping the puck in at the side of the goal to make it 4-0.

The power play was unofficially extended because Saint John did not have anyone in the penalty box serving the penalty. While the Eagles couldn't score on the "bonus" power play time, the lead would grow one more time later in the period when the former Sea Dog Burbidge ripped a shot low along the ice to beat the Saint John goaltender.

The Eagles will play their final home game before Christmas on Sunday afternoon against former Eagle Noah Reinhart & the Val-d'Or Foreurs, who are making their only visit of the season to Centre 200! It's teddy bear & toque toss day at the Nest. Fans are encouraged to bring a teddy bear and/or toque to the game to throw onto the ice after the Eagles first goal. (Fans are also asked to place all items in a bag before throwing them on the ice.)

Puck drop is at 3 PM. Tickets can be purchased at https://shorturl.at/EGzQu They are also available for purchase in person at the Centre 200 box office and by the phone during box office hours at 902-564-2200

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Xavier Daigle (Cape Breton) 2 assists, +2

2. Jacob Newcombe (Cape Breton) 2 goals

3. Cam Squires (Cape Breton) 2 assists

Scratches For Cape Breton: Callum Aucoin, Aiden McCullough, Noah Larochelle, Carson Griffin

Scratches For Saint John: Cruz Scanzano (injury), Olivier Duhamel (injury), Matthew MacLean (injury)

Eriks Mateiko (injury), Tyler Peddle (injury)

Final Shots On Goal: 40-19 in favour of Cape Breton

Cape Breton Power Play: 1/3

Saint John Power Play: 0/1

