Q.C. Slugs Past Cubs for Series Win

April 10, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







South Bend, Indiana - The Quad Cities River Bandits smacked a season-high 15 hits, including two home runs, to top the South Bend Cubs on Sunday, as they won the rubber-match of their Opening Series 8-2.

After stranding eight men in scoring position on Saturday, the Bandits matched their total from the previous night with one swing of the bat in the first inning, thanks to a Tyler Gentry solo shot off of Cubs' starter Kohl Franklin, who was chased from the game after just 1.2 innings.

While Quad Cities' starter Tyson Guerrero held South Bend to just one base runner in the first two frames, including three-straight Ks to retire the side in second, Herard Gonzalez plated a pair of singles and sent a three-run bomb over the fence in left field off of reliever Eduarniel Nunez in the third.

With a four-run lead, Guerrero allowed just one earned run over his 4.2 innings of work when Ed Howard drove in Luis Verdugo after an error on Herard Gonzaled that allowed the inning to continue. Adrian Alcantara took over for the lefty and struck out Owen Caissie to keep it a 4-1 Bandits' lead.

In the sixth, Quad Cities battered Cubs' reliever Joe Nahas for four hits, including a run-scoring double and a run-scoring single by Tyler Tolbert and Tyler Gentry to make it a 6-1 game, before collecting three more in the seventh, with Saul Garza scoring a run on a wild pitch in the frame.

Alcantara continued where his starter had left off and highlighted his 4.1-inning relief performance by striking out the side on 11 pitches in the eighth.

Both teams snagged a run in the ninth to make it an 8-2 game as Burle Dixon drove in a run in the top half for Quad Cities, while the Cubs got an unearned run on a passed ball that ricocheted off of Kale Emshoff's glove, but Alcantara ended the game a few pitches later, inducing a ground ball off the bat of Luis Verdugo.

With Guerrero finishing just one out shy of qualifying, Alcanatara (1-0) was credited with the win for the Bandits thanks largely to eight strikeouts. Franklin (0-1) took the loss for South Bend in hiz short outing.

Quad Cities gets the day off on Monday before opening the home half of their schedule on Tuesday against the Cedar Rapids Kernels at Modern Woodmen Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30pm CT.

