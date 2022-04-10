Quad Cities Takes Rubber-Game Duel over Cubs 8-2

South Bend, IN - Two of the most high-powered returning offenses clashed this week on Opening Weekend in the Midwest League at Four Winds Field, and it was the Quad Cities River Bandits taking the series two games out of three over the South Bend Cubs with an 8-2 victory on Sunday afternoon.

The rubber-game of the series featured a starting pitching match-up of Tyson Guerrero for Quad Cities and Kohl Franklin for South Bend. It was Franklin's first time pitching in an organized regular season game since he made his South Bend Cubs debut on August 31, 2019. That was just days before the run to the Midwest League Championship started for the Cubs.

Franklin started things strong with back-to-back strikeouts to open the game, but then surrendered a solo home run to right fielder Tyler Gentry. Franklin's pitch count became a factor, and he was pulled after 1.2 innings with the home run allowed, two walks, and three strikeouts.

Quad Cities' power-packed beginning to the game continued as they plated a trio more on a three-run shot by Herard Gonzalez off-of Eduarniel Nunez. A comfortable River Bandits lead was challenged by the Cubs in the bottom of the 5th, as Ed Howard produced the lone RBI-hit of the afternoon on a sharp single.

Later in the inning, South Bend left two men on base, and their rally was stopped by the only pitcher out of the bullpen for the River Bandits, Adrian Alcantara.

With the teams exchanging runs in the final frames, the Cubs pushed across one more tally when Caleb Knight jogged home in the bottom of the 9th, courtesy of a passed ball that blew by catcher Kale Emshoff.

South Bend will now take a 1-2 record into the first off-day of the season tomorrow. Next up, the Cubs will bus over to Fort Wayne to take on the TinCaps for the first of six games on Tuesday night at 6:35 PM.

