Cubs Put First Win of 2022 in Bank over Quad Cities 2-1

South Bend, IN - A snowy and bitter morning turned into a bright and sunny evening as the South Bend Cubs defeated the Quad Cities River Bandits to pick up their first victory of 2022. South Bend outlasted Quad Cities by a final of 2-1 and evened their record with both a win and loss to set up the rubber match Sunday afternoon.

After playing through the snow during Friday's Opening Night, the Cubs continued their solid work on the mound and struck out 16 opposing batters. DJ Herz, Max Bain, Bradford Deppermann, Jose Albertos, and Jeremiah Estrada combined for the big-time performance to hold the high powered offense of the River Bandits to just one run.

Herz started things with his first start of 2022 and picked up right where he left off. The 2021 Chicago Cubs Minor League Pitcher of the Year struggled at times with command, but juiced up the speed gun at Four Winds Field in an electrifying outing. The southpaw struck out five batters allowed just one hit and a walk.

Herz's outing gave way to the 2022 debut for Bain as well. In a piggyback role, Bain allowed the first five men he faced to reach, but limited the damage with only one run allowed. Both of Bain's innings ended with South Bend turning a double play.

As the team's exchanged runs in the 4th inning, the Cubs quieted River Bandits' bats to give themselves an opportunity to take their first lead. Catcher Pablo Aliendo was on base four times with two singles and two walks. In the 6th inning, Aliendo and Yohendrick Piñango smacked back-to-back singles before Matt Mervis brought in Piñango on an RBI sacrifice-fly.

With a 2-1 lead in their back pocket, Albertos and Estrada shut the door in the final three frames. Albertos punched out three over two innings worked, while Estrada struck out the side to pick up the save.

Runs were at a premium on Saturday, as the two clubs combined to go just 3-for-22 with runners in scoring position.

Now pushing their record at 1-1, the Cubs will battle the River Bandits again Sunday afternoon at 2:05 PM. Chicago Cubs top-10 prospect Kohl Franklin is expected to make his first start of the season for South Bend.

