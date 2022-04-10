Cedar Rapids Sweeps Beloit with Two-Hit Shutout

Cedar Rapids, IA - Five Kernels hurlers combined for a two-hit shutout as the bullpen fired 5.0 hitless innings in a 2-0 Cedar Rapids win over the Beloit Sky Carp, earning an Opening Weekend sweep. Anthony Prato (0-for-1, 3 BB, 2 R, 2 SB) scored both Kernels runs on a steal of home and a Christian Encarnacion-Strand (1-for-4, 2B, RBI) RBI double. With the series sweep, Cedar Rapids stands alone in first place in the West Division as the lone undefeated Midwest League team.

Prato drew a walk to open the home half of the first, then two more free passes loaded the bases with one away. The Kernels' leadoff man alertly raced home on a backpick to first, scoring the first run of the day.

Sawyer Gipson-Long tossed 4.0 scoreless frames, striking out five while scattering a pair of hits and two walks. Bobby Milacki (2.0 IP, BB, K) earned the win with 2.0 shutout innings, Melvi

Acosta (1.1 IP, BB) and Denny Bentley (0.2 IP, 2 K) each earned holds then Osiris German (1.0 IP, K) fired a 1-2-3 ninth to seal the win.

Encarnacion-Strand plated Prato from first with a ringing double down the leftfield line in the eighth.

The Kernels are off Monday then begin a six-game series at Quad Cities on Tuesday, April 12 with a 6:30 p.m. start.

