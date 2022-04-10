Cedar Rapids Sweeps Beloit with Two-Hit Shutout
April 10, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
Cedar Rapids, IA - Five Kernels hurlers combined for a two-hit shutout as the bullpen fired 5.0 hitless innings in a 2-0 Cedar Rapids win over the Beloit Sky Carp, earning an Opening Weekend sweep. Anthony Prato (0-for-1, 3 BB, 2 R, 2 SB) scored both Kernels runs on a steal of home and a Christian Encarnacion-Strand (1-for-4, 2B, RBI) RBI double. With the series sweep, Cedar Rapids stands alone in first place in the West Division as the lone undefeated Midwest League team.
Prato drew a walk to open the home half of the first, then two more free passes loaded the bases with one away. The Kernels' leadoff man alertly raced home on a backpick to first, scoring the first run of the day.
Sawyer Gipson-Long tossed 4.0 scoreless frames, striking out five while scattering a pair of hits and two walks. Bobby Milacki (2.0 IP, BB, K) earned the win with 2.0 shutout innings, Melvi
Acosta (1.1 IP, BB) and Denny Bentley (0.2 IP, 2 K) each earned holds then Osiris German (1.0 IP, K) fired a 1-2-3 ninth to seal the win.
Encarnacion-Strand plated Prato from first with a ringing double down the leftfield line in the eighth.
The Kernels are off Monday then begin a six-game series at Quad Cities on Tuesday, April 12 with a 6:30 p.m. start.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from April 10, 2022
- TinCaps Earn Doubleheader Split at Dayton - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dragons Earn Doubleheader Spit with Fort Wayne, Take Series Victory - Dayton Dragons
- Chiefs, Timber Rattlers Split Doubleheader in Appleton - Peoria Chiefs
- Rattlers Rally for Walkoff Win in Game Two - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Captains Comeback Falls Short, Win First Road Series of 2022 - Lake County Captains
- Q.C. Slugs Past Cubs for Series Win - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Cedar Rapids Sweeps Beloit with Two-Hit Shutout - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Pohl Wins 1st as Nuts Edge Captains, 6-5 - Lansing Lugnuts
- Quad Cities Takes Rubber-Game Duel over Cubs 8-2 - South Bend Cubs
- Cubs Put First Win of 2022 in Bank over Quad Cities 2-1 - South Bend Cubs
- Late Whitecaps Rally Secures Series for West Michigan - Great Lakes Loons
- Chiefs Top Timber Rattlers 1-0 in Game One - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- TinCaps Game Information: April 10 at Dayton - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday, April 10 (DH) - Dayton Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cedar Rapids Kernels Stories
- Cedar Rapids Sweeps Beloit with Two-Hit Shutout
- Encarnacion-Strand Stays Blistering Hot, Headrick Deals in 9-3 Kernels Win
- Encarnacion-Strand Drives in Nine, Homers Twice in Kernels' 12-5 Opening Day Win
- Seven Placed on Cedar Rapids Injured List
- Kernels Announce 2022 Opening Day Roster