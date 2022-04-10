Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday, April 10 (DH)

Sunday, April 10, 2022 l Games # 2-3 (DH)

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 1:05 p.m.

TV: Dayton's CW (26) l Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Fort Wayne TinCaps (0-1) at Dayton Dragons (1-0)

RH Ryan Bergert & LH Jackson Wolf vs. RH James Marinan & LH Andrew Abbott

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliate of the San Diego Padres) in a doubleheader. These are games two and three of a three-game series.

Dragons in the Standings (Midwest League East Division): Second place, one-half game behind Lake County.

Last Game: Saturday: Postponed due to poor weather.

Current Series: Dragons 1, Fort Wayne 0. 2021 Season Series: Dragons 16, TinCaps 8 (at Dayton: Dragons 10, TinCaps 2). The two clubs will meet 18 times in 2022 including six times in Dayton.

Team Notes

The Dragons roster includes six of the top 17 players in MLB.com's ranking of top Reds prospects, and eight of the top 30. The list includes Elly De La Cruz (#3); Rece Hinds (#9); Mat Nelson (#12); Andrew Abbott (#13); Connor Phillips (#14); Jose Torres (#17); Allan Cerda (#22) and Joe Boyle (#29).

The Dragons roster is headlined by star prospect Elly De La Cruz, an infielder, who entered spring training as the Reds #3 prospect (based on MLB.com). With the top prospect on the list, Hunter Greene, set to begin the season with the Reds, and the number two player on the list, Nick Lodolo, in contention to also start with Cincinnati, De La Cruz could be the Reds #1 minor league prospect by mid-April. The last player ranked as the Reds #1 prospect while he was playing for the Dragons was Homer Bailey in 2005.

The Dragons roster includes a whopping 11 players selected in the first five rounds of the draft. Along with Hinds (2nd round), Nelson (supplemental 1st round), Abbott (2nd round), Phillips (supplemental 2nd round), Torres (3rd round), and Boyle (5th round), the others are pitchers Thomas Farr (5th round), Nick Hanson (3rd round), Evan Kravetz (5th round), and James Marinan (4th round), and infielder Nick Quintana (2nd round).

The roster includes 14 players who spent all or part of the 2021 season with the Dragons, led by outfielder Quin Cotton, the Dayton leader in home runs last season.

Outfielder Rece Hinds was named by Baseball America as the "Best Power Hitter" in the Reds organization entering 2022.

Catcher Mat Nelson led the entire nation in home runs at the college level in 2021 at Florida State University.

Pitcher Andrew Abbott was a 2nd Team All-American in 2021 at the University of Virginia and led the Atlantic Coast Conference in strikeouts.

Shortstop Jose Torres was rated as the best defensive shortstop in the 2021 draft after leading North Carolina State University to the College World Series.

Power-hitting outfielder Allan Cerda was promoted to Cincinnati's 40-man roster over the winter and participated in big league spring training.

Pitcher Joe Boyle, a product of Notre Dame, has regularly reached 100 mph with his fastball.

Notable Changes for 2022

The league is again known as the Midwest League (as it was from 1956-2019) after being called the High-A Central League in 2021.

This is the second year in which the league is classified at the High-A level of Minor League Baseball. The Midwest League was a Low-A league prior to 2021. The 12-team Midwest League operates with two six-team divisions.

Each team in the Midwest League is scheduled to play a 132-game schedule in 2022 (66 home games).

New Rules: The Midwest League has adopted a Pitch Clock to encourage a quicker pace of play. Pitchers are required to deliver each pitch within an established time limit. Defensive positioning rules now require at least two infielders on each side of second base, with at least four infielders positioned on the infield dirt. Pitchers are now limited in the number of unsuccessful pick-off throws they can make to a base. The third pick-off throw must result in an out, or the runner with be awarded the next base. Additionally, the size of each base has been increased from 15" to 18".

Roster limits in 2022 have been set at 30 players, the same as in 2021, after teams had played with 25-player limits in previous years.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Tuesday, April 12 (6:35 p.m.): Dayton RH Joe Boyle at Lake County TBA

Wednesday, April 13 (6:35 p.m.): Dayton RH James Proctor at Lake County TBA

Thursday, April 14 (6:35 p.m.): Dayton RH Thomas Farr at Lake County TBA

Upcoming at Day Air Ballpark: Tuesday, April 12 (7:00 p.m.): Ohio State University vs. University of Dayton

