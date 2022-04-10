Captains Comeback Falls Short, Win First Road Series of 2022

LANSING, MI - The Lake County Captains (2-1) scored two runs in the top of the ninth, but the comeback effort fell short as they lost 6-5 to the Lansing Lugnuts (1-2) in the final game of a three-game set.

Pitcher Tommy Mace made his professional baseball debut for Lake County. After recording outs against two of the first three batters, the right-hander allowed the next four to all reach base. He finished 2/3 of an inning, allowing three runs.

Matt Turner would come in relief and get the third out to end the first, and a 6-4-3 double play ended the second.

The Captains climbed back into the game in the top of the third. After two walks, Joe Naranjo stepped up to the plate and delivered his third extra-base hit of the season and his first RBI. Jhonkensy Noel plated a run with a sacrifice fly, to bring Lake County within one.

In the fourth, two Captains errors and a single loaded the bases for the Lugnuts. Alaska Abney entered the game for Lake County. He forced a sacrifice fly to get out number two, but a wild pitch brought home another run.

The fifth, saw two walks and a single for Lansing once again loading the bases. Hunter Stanley became the fourth pitcher on the day for Lake County. Run number six came across the plate, due to two licks of his fingers. The right-hander was warned the first time, the second instance resulted in a walk with the bases loaded before a 3-2 pitch.

After three scoreless innings from Stanley, the Captains entered the top of the ninth down 6-3. Mike Amditis walked, and Gabriel Rodriguez followed with a double. An Angel Martinez infield single pushed the Captains within two, and a Connor Kokx fielder's choice made it a 6-5 ball game. Naranjo reached base for the second time, representing the go-ahead run. The game ended with a Raynel Delgado groundout to second with two runners stranded.

After an off-day tomorrow, the Captains will have their home opener Tuesday, April 12th at 6:35 p.m. It will be the first of six games in five days against the Dayton Dragons. It is Buck Night presented by The Ohio Lottery, as there will be $1 Five Star brand hot dogs, 12-ounce fountain drinks, and 12-ounce domestic draft beer.

Coverage of the game can be found on WJCU.org/captains and the MiLB First Pitch app.

