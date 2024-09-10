Providence Park Earns Leed Gold Certification

September 10, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

PORTLAND, Ore. - Providence Park, home of the Portland Timbers, has been awarded LEED Gold certification by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), the club announced today. The Timbers pursued LEED Gold status for the stadium as part of the club's environment-focused Green Is Gold campaign.

"Obtaining LEED Gold certification at Providence Park has been a priority of our Green is Gold platform and one we are extremely proud to have accomplished," said Timbers CEO Heather Davis. "We will continue to work with our partners and the city to identify innovative ways to keep this historic stadium environmentally friendly and ensure resources are used efficiently."

LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) is the most widely used green building rating system in the world. Available for virtually all building, community and home project types, LEED provides a framework to create healthy, highly efficient and cost-saving green buildings. LEED certification is a globally recognized symbol of sustainability achievement.

Projects pursuing LEED certification earn points across several categories, including location and transportation, sustainable sites, water efficiency, energy and atmosphere, materials and resources, indoor environmental quality and innovation. Based on the number of points achieved, a project then earns one of four LEED rating levels: certified, silver, gold or platinum. Originally constructed in 1926, Providence Park was awarded LEED Silver certification in 2011 ahead of the club's first season in MLS after the first renovation. In 2019, the Timbers obtained LEED Gold status along the eastside of the stadium following the $85 million transformation project.

Providence Park achieved full LEED Gold status for the first time in its history this year with several notable achievements: In partnership with City of Roses (COR) Disposal & Recycling, Providence Park has diverted and recovered 44% of waste from landfill over the last year. Newly installed LED sports lighting system replaced incandescent lightbulbs in suites, offices and on the concourse level, reducing energy use by 60%. Occupancy sensors were added throughout the stadium to reduce energy consumption. The club partnered with TriMet to provide free public transportation to and from games with match tickets doubling as bus and train tickets. 65% of attendees commute to Providence Park using public transportation, including bikes, scooters, the bus or max line. The stadium introduced Bold Reuse, a reusable drinkware program, and has diverted over 1,500 pounds of waste this season.

Through season-long programming and activations with Stand Together, the club's Green Is Gold platform aims to ra is e awareness and educate on the topics of nature conservation and biodiversity loss in our community and across our state, as well as actively work to improve our environmental footprint at Providence Park. For more on Green is Gold, click here.

