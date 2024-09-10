MATCHDAY GUIDE: FC Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew - Hell Is Real

Hell is Real is back at TQL Stadium as FC Cincinnati host the Columbus Crew on Saturday, September 14 at TQL Stadium. Kickoff for the vital Ohio derby is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Limited tickets remain for Saturday's game. Visit the ticket page at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets, or call 513-977-KICK, to learn more. Take a look at what to know ahead of Saturday night's match at TQL Stadium.

HELL IS REAL

From special food and beverage items to fiery displays, fans can expect plenty of on- and off-field activations throughout TQL Stadium and in the surrounding area to commemorate the Hell is Real match.

Fans entering TQL Stadium will receive a commemorative Hell is Real giveaway and fans are encouraged to head to the Hell is Real photo op on the concourse by the First Financial Gate.

GATES OPEN

With kickoff set for 7:30 p.m., gates to TQL Stadium open at 6 p.m. on Saturday. Fans may bring one unopened, factory-sealed bottle of water (up to 20 oz.) into the match.

FC CINCINNATI PRE-MATCH AT THE PARK PRESENTED BY PROLINK

Join FC Cincinnati Pre-Match at the Park presented by Prolink at Washington Park. Fans of all ages can head over to Washington Park from 4-6:30 p.m.

Fans will especially want to be at the park at 5:30 p.m. for the third-annual Cincinnati vs. Columbus Wing Eating Contest!

The pre-match party gets started with plenty of free, family-friendly fan experiences including food trucks, drinks and activities:

- Live Music From Jet Pack Academy

- Axe Throwing

- Fire performers

- The Cincinnati Fire Museum, Fire Department and Cincinnati PD

- Orange and Blue Go - FC Cincinnati's New Merchandise Truck

- Photo Booth

- Face Paint & Balloon Art

- FCC Inflatables

- Games and Activities Including Snooker Ball and a Dual Inflatable Slide

- FC Cincinnati Marketing Table

- Sponsorship Tables from Dunkin Cruiser, Toyota, Ohio 529, Frisch's, Tristate Buick and TQL

At 6:25 p.m., fans can join the high-energy march into the stadium as it arrives at Washington Park with smoke, drums and chants. In order to accommodate the size of the march, the inflatable slide, Snookerball and the airbrush and balloon artist will close down starting at 6:15 p.m.

Tastefull will be performing pre-match on the Carl and Martha Lindner Plaza.

PRE-MATCH PARTY AT RHINEGEIST

All fans are encouraged to head to the Pre-Match Party at Rhinegeist Brewery (1910 Elm St.) in Over-The-Rhine. Beginning at 5:30 p.m., fans are encouraged to join the fun in the fun with special activations and giveaways at Rhinegeist.

HELL IS REAL SPECIAL FOOD & BEVERAGE OPTIONS

Throughout the stadium, fans can enjoy special food and drink options to fit the Hell is Real theme, including:

Concourse Concessions:

- El Rancho Grande - Papas Loco

- bibigo - Korean Corn Dog

- 'Nati Nacho - Spicy Chorizo Nachos

- Multiple Locations - Chili Lime Popcorn

- Draft Beer Locations - Hell is Real Das Boot Sticker

Premium Spaces:

- Medpace Tunnel Club - Hell is Real Slider & Brimstone Skillet

- Medpace Tunnel Club - Moerlein Chef Takeover

- Prolink Legends Room & Suites - Smoked Cinnamon Old Fashioned

- CTI Cincinnatus Club - Lucho Dog

- All-Inclusive Clubs - Ice Sculpture w/ F&B element

MATCHDAY INFORMATION

For an A-to-Z stadium guide, parking information, a stadium map, road closures, bag policy, concessions information and more, visit FCCincinnati.com/Matchday.

Visit here for an interactive map of TQL Stadium.

INSIDE & OUTSIDE TQL STADIUM

Fans will want to be in their seats early for special pre-match presentations throughout the stadium and on the field prior to kickoff.

The Bailey is general admission, safe standing only. Singing, drums, flags, and smoke are expected during the match. No opposing team fans or colors allowed.

Read below for more information regarding parking options, the stadium's updated clear bag policy, NFC Ticketing and Wi-Fi:

Parking Options - Plan ahead for matchday with our Parking Information.

Bag Policy - TQL Stadium has updated its Clear Bag Policy. Learn more about our TQL Stadium Bag Policy.

NFC Ticketing - In addition to mobile ticketing, FC Cincinnati and SeatGeek utilize NFC Ticketing (Near Field Communication) at all stadium gates and entrances. Fans can add their ticket to Apple Wallet on their iPhone or Apple Watch and simply tap their device at the reader at the gate to enter the stadium. Learn more with our Mobile Ticketing Information.

In-Stadium Wi-Fi - Fans will be able to connect to the free in-stadium Wi-Fi courtesy the club's official IT partner and service provider, Atomic Data.

FC CINCINNATI MERCHANDISE

Fans can visit the TQL Stadium Team Store when gates open at 6 p.m. Saturday. The FC Cincinnati Team Store at 1433 Vine Street in Over The Rhine will also operate on normal hours Saturday, 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Fans can purchase all their favorite Orange and Blue merchandise including the Canvas Kit at either team store or at various other FCC Merchandise stands. Fans can also look for the club's new merchandise truck - Orange and Blue Go - pre-match at Washington Park and around the region on non-game days for every fan's FC Cincinnati merchandise needs.

Fans can also purchase merchandise items online at FCCGo.com and can pick up in-store.

FC CINCINNATI 50/50 RAFFLE

Beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, fans in Ohio can purchase 50/50 Raffle Tickets to support the FC Cincinnati Foundation. All tickets can be purchased online at FCCincinnati5050.com or on the official FC Cincinnati app.

The 50/50 Raffle will be benefitting the FC Cincinnati Foundation and help fund its key programs: Soccer Unites, Mini Soccer Pitch Builds, West End Pride, and Learning Is Cool as the Foundation works to improve the lives of children in our region through soccer.

Raffle Tickets are one for $10, 10 for $20, 50 for $50 and 200 for $100. No tickets are purchased in-person or with cash, and the raffle closes at the 75th minute of Saturday's game. The winning ticket will be announced post-match at FCCincinnati5050.com and on FCCF social media channels.

NEW IN 2024 FOOD AND BEVERAGE ITEMS

A look at the complete list of new 2024 TQL Stadium food and beverage partners:

Christian Moerlein Brewing - Craft Beer Partner (concourse grab & go near section 123)

Renowned for brewing beers that are effortlessly enjoyable, Christian Moerlein beers are brewed true to German standards, setting the drinker up for an experience that combines history, craftsmanship and exceptional flavor in every pour.

El Rancho Grande - Official Mexican Restaurant (concourse Concession Stand near section 131)

El Rancho Grande is a family owned and run business, with a menu offering an array of traditional Mexican specialties utilizing only the freshest ingredients.

