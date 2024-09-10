MLS Fines and Suspends Caleb Porter for Public Criticism

September 10, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







NEW YORK - Major League Soccer today announced that New England Revolution head coach Caleb Porter has been fined $20,000 and suspended one match for his comments regarding officiating following New England's match against St. Louis CITY SC on September 7. These comments are in violation of the league's public criticism policy.

Porter will serve his suspension on September 14 against Orlando City SC.

