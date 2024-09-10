MLS Fines and Suspends Caleb Porter for Public Criticism
September 10, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New England Revolution News Release
NEW YORK - Major League Soccer today announced that New England Revolution head coach Caleb Porter has been fined $20,000 and suspended one match for his comments regarding officiating following New England's match against St. Louis CITY SC on September 7. These comments are in violation of the league's public criticism policy.
Porter will serve his suspension on September 14 against Orlando City SC.
Check out the New England Revolution Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from September 10, 2024
- 12 Inter Miami CF Academy Players in National Team Duty in August and September - Inter Miami CF
- MLS Fines and Suspends Caleb Porter for Public Criticism - New England Revolution
- FC Cincinnati Academy Open 2024-25 MLS NEXT Season Play - FC Cincinnati
- Providence Park Earns Leed Gold Certification - Portland Timbers
- Notebook: Cincinnati Passion and Investment Make It Preferential Host City for National Team Matches - FC Cincinnati
- Charlotte FC Midfielder Ashley Westwood Signs New Contract - Charlotte FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New England Revolution Stories
- MLS Fines and Suspends Caleb Porter for Public Criticism
- Revolution Play St. Louis CITY SC to 2-2 Draw
- Revolution Host St. Louis CITY SC in First Meeting
- New England Revolution Academy Realigns Age Groups, Announces Roster as 2024-25 MLS NEXT Season Kicks Off
- New England Revolution Takes Loss to Real Salt Lake, 2-0