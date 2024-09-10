Charlotte FC Midfielder Ashley Westwood Signs New Contract

September 10, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte FC today announced that midfielder and Club captain Ashley Westwood has signed a new contract with the Club through 2026 with a Club option for 2027.

"Life in Charlotte has been an incredible experience for me and my family and I'm extremely happy to re-sign with the Club," said Westwood. "I joined Charlotte FC at a very rough point following a serious injury, and it's been a breath of fresh air that has truly revitalized my career. It's an honor to captain the side, and this city and fanbase is incredible. We know we can reach greater heights, and I'm excited to continue leading this group into the seasons to come."

The 34-year-old central midfielder has played 65 times for the Crown in all competitions. The Englishman has scored five goals and added nine assists.

Westwood was named MLS Player of the Matchday following a three-assist performance in a resounding away victory over FC Cincinnati on July 13.

"Ashley has been a tremendous leader and ambassador for our club over the past two seasons and we're delighted to sign him to a new contract," said General Manager Zoran Krneta. "He is perfect representation of what it means to be a Charlotte FC player, who dedicates himself to the Club both on and off the field. He has been a crucial part of building this Club throughout the last two seasons, and he will continue to be a vital player for us as we all fight for our first piece of silverware."

In his debut season in MLS, the former Premier League man played 30 Major League Soccer matches where he added seven goal contributions. A spectacular goal in Chicago helped the Crown to a crucial three points during a late season playoff push, which eventually culminated in the Club securing a berth in the MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time.

Westwood signed for Charlotte FC from Burnley FC in January of 2023. During his time in England, Westwood made 286 Premier League appearances over ten seasons with Burnley and Aston Villa.

He began his career at Crewe Alexandra of League Two, breaking into the first team as a 19-year-old with a 6-goal, 36-appearance campaign. He went on to make 123 total appearances in League Two for Crewe Alexandra.

Transaction: Charlotte FC sign midfielder Ashley Westwood to a contract until 2026 with a Club option for 2027.

