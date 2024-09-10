12 Inter Miami CF Academy Players in National Team Duty in August and September

The Inter Miami CF Academy presented by Baptist Health features prominently on the global stage with 12 players called up by their respective national teams in August and September for official tournaments, training camps and friendly matchups. Let's take a look at our Academy's representatives around the world on international duty!

Matteo Zambrano (Ecuador U-17 National Team)

Matteo Zambrano was called up by Ecuador's U-17 national team for two friendly fixtures against Costa Rica's U-17 squad. Our Academy's versatile midfielder and Ecuador were victorious in both meetings against Costa Rica, winning 4-1 on Aug. 8 and 2-0 on Aug. 23. Notably, Zambrano bagged the third team's third goal in the 4-1 win.

Cadriano Marsh and Cai McCLean (Jamaica U-17 National Team)

Academy duo Cadriano Marsh and Cai McClean partook in a training camp with Jamaica's U-17 national team at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fl. from Aug. 15 through 18 as the team continued their preparations for qualifiers ahead of the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar in 2025.

Alairton Mendez (Bolivia U-16 National Team)

Alairton Mendez was summoned by Bolivia's U-16 national team to be part of the team's training camp in August, with the team playing two friendlies against Chile's U-15 side on the 13th and 15th of the month.

Cristian Ortiz and Adrian Rosario (Puerto Rico National Team)

The Academy duo was called up by Puerto Rico's senior side as the team kicked off their 2024/24 Concacaf Nations League in League B of the competition. Puerto Rico fell 1-4 against Haiti in their first match of the window on Sept. 6, before earning a 0-1 win on the road against Aruba on Sept. 9. Ortiz saw action in both fixtures entering as a second half substitute.

Nicholas Almeida, Santiago Morales, Daniel Pinter (U.S. U-18 MYNT)

The three players were called up by the U.S. U-18 MYNT for the 26th International Youth Football Tournament in Niigata, Japan from Sept. 7 to 17. Head coach Michael Nsien leads the training camp as the USA is set to face a local Niigata Select team on Sept. 12, Japan on Sept. 14 and Peru on Sept. 16. Players born on or after Jan. 1, 2007 are age-eligible for this new one-year U-18 MYNT cycle and all 20 players called up were born in 2007. Notably, with its three representatives Inter Miami leads the way as the team with the most players on the roster.

Zidane Cadet, Gabriel Florentino and Nash Dearmin (U.S. U-16 MYNT)

Zidane Cadet, Gabriel Florentino and Nash Dearmin were called up by the USA's U-16 side to be part of the team's upcoming scheduled domestic training camp from September 15-22, 2024, in Fayetteville, Georgia.

