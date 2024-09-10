FC Cincinnati Academy Open 2024-25 MLS NEXT Season Play

September 10, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

The FC Cincinnati Academy officially kicked off the 2024-25 MLS NEXT season this past weekend. All five age groups were in action as the Young Garys faced Bavarians United and SC Wave across seven matches away from Mercy Health Training Center.

The Young Garys finished the weekend 5-2-0 as the U14s and U16s hit the seven-goal mark in matches against SC Wave. Collectively, the academy scored 27 goals while allowing just six in a strong weekend of results.

Across the academy, U16 goalkeeper David Paz was called into the Honduras U17 Youth National Team for training while U16 Head Coach Eric Lichaj is set to join the United States U16 Youth National Team coaching staff as an assistant for an upcoming camp in Atlanta, Georgia.

U13

The U13s played to a 1-1 draw against SC Wave in their one and only match of the weekend Sunday afternoon. Bennet Hendrickson scored an unassisted goal to get the season started for the Young Garys.

U14

The U14s took care of business with a 7-0 win over SC Wave. Gabriel Jones recorded a hat trick and added two assists, while Adrian Maldonado notched a brace in the contest. Joey Pasquarello and Graham Schumacher added goals in support.

Parker Haworth and Ryan Schlotterbeck tallied assists in the win and the goalkeeper duo of Ben Saunders and Brayden Erb kept SC Wave off the scoresheet in a shared clean sheet.

U15

The Young Gary's continued to roll against SC Wave as the U15s earned a 3-0 win in their Saturday afternoon match. Adin Fikic scored two with LJ Born notching the team's third. Gael Huguet pulled the strings for the Orange and Blue, registering two assists while Kuita Harun earned one of his own.

Goalkeeper Zach Crider picked up his first shutout performance of the season in the win.

U16

The weekend action was highlighted by two big wins for the U16s. The first came in a 6-1 win against Bavarians United on Saturday and a 7-2 win against SC Wave on Sunday.

Jared Cardenas and Ethan Oakley scored two goals apiece against Bavarians with David Brimmer and Chance Malilo contributing two assists each. Brady Locker and Christian Ruiz closed out the scoring as Dominick Lester and Jonathan Navarro chipped in assists.

Six different players tallied goals against SC Wave as Malilo, Oakley, Cardenas and Locker scoring for the second consecutive match. Isaiah Izaguirre and Leo Fartouh added their names to the scoresheet, closing out a dominant showing for the U16s.

U18

The U18s closed out the weekend of play with a 1-1 draw against Bavarians and a 2-1 win against SC Wave. Tre Jervier scored his first goal of the season against Bavarians on Saturday before Will Kuisel and Justin Hylton tallied against Wave SC.

