Project Host BBQ Cook-Off at Fluor Field on September 22
September 6, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Greenville Drive News Release
Event Details:
Friday, September 22 | 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Saturday, September 23 | 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Competition brings out the best in us, right? But a BBQ competition might just bring out the very best in us! Join us Friday, September 22 for the Anything Butt Contest and enjoy appetizers, sides, and desserts prepared by our cookers along with live entertainment, while the little ones enjoy the Kids Zone!
Winners of the Cook-Off will be announces on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. so get here early to sample all the offerings along with the judges. Live entertainment and the Kids Zone will be open!
The event is free with tickets for food samples and select activities sold at the gate.
