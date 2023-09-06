Blackwell Comes Up Clutch In Victory

Hickory, NC- The Crawdads came out on top of a back-and-forth game, taking down the Winston-Salem Dash 7-6.

Winston-Salem hit solo homeruns in the first and second innings to take a 2-0 lead.

The 'Dads tied the game in the third inning. Cooper Johnson started the frame with a walk and Alejandro Osuna homered to right, evening the score.

The Dash retook the lead with two runs in the top of the fourth.

The Crawdads got a run back in the bottom of the fifth. Maximo Acosta singled and scored as Abimelec Ortiz hit a ball down the right field line for a double.

They tied the game with a walk by Ortiz and a double in the left-center gap by Cody Freeman.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Dash put up two runs to bring the score to 6-4.

Once again, the Crawdads rallied, scoring three in the bottom of the eighth. Daniel Mateo doubled to left and Sebastian Walcott walked to put two runners on for Ben Blackwell. Blackwell drove a ball to right field, momentarily freezing the stadium as the crowd held their breath to see if the leaping fielder caught the ball at the top of the wall. The stadium erupted as the umpire signaled homerun and the Crawdads pulled ahead 7-6.

The win brings the magic number down to two, with the Bowling Green Hot Rods winning both of their games this evening.

The Crawdads will host the Night of Even Worse Promotions tomorrow night as well as Thirsty Thursday, Peoples Bank Thursday, and Planet Fitness Thursday.

