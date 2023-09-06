HVR Game Notes - September 6, 2023

September 6, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (69-58, 30-31) vs. Jersey Shore BlueClaws (69-57, 34-27)

RHP Yorlin Calderon (0-0, 9.00 ERA) vs. RHP Christian McGowan (0-0, 3.75 ERA)

| Game 128 | Home Game 62 | Heritage Financial Park | Wappingers Falls, N.Y. | Sept. 6, 2023 | First Pitch 7:05 p.m. |

HOME ONCE MORE:The Hudson Valley Renegades return to Heritage Financial Park for their final regular season home series of the year. The Renegades are aiming to win their first home series since mid-June when they took four out of six games from the Rome Braves. The 'Gades have won two of the first three head-to-head battles with the Jersey Shore BlueClaws this year.

LAST TIME OUT:The Hudson Valley Renegades shut out the Wilmington Blue Rocks 13-0 on Tuesday night. Jared Serna led the offense with three hits while also driving in a pair of runs. Rafael Flores hit his eighth home run of the season, a three-run blast in the sixth inning. Alexander Vargas and Jesus Rodriguez also tallied multi-hit games in the victory. Brock Selvidge dazzled across 6.2 scoreless frames, while allowing just four hits and striking out five. Clay Aguilar finished off the game, punching out five in the final 2.1 innings.

NO RUNS FOR YOU:Hudson Valley blanked the Jersey Shore BlueClaws on Tuesday night to pick up their 12th shutout victory of the season. The dozen shutouts by the 'Gades are the second-most in High-A and in Minor League Baseball only trailing the West Michigan Whitecaps (DET--A+) who have 15. The Columbia Fireflies (KC--A) and the Somerset Patriots (NYY-AA) also currently have 12 shutouts on the season.

BULLPEN ARMS RACE:Over the last seven games, the Hudson Valley Renegades bullpen has combined to strike out 48, while allowing just 16 hits and six runs in 31.1 innings. Over the past 12 games, the 'Gades bullpen has struck out 82 batters in 54.1 innings and posted a 2.15 ERA. The 2.15 ERA is the third-lowest in High-A during this span.

PITCHING IS THE WAY:Entering Thursday, the Hudson Valley Renegades sit third in Minor League Baseball with a 3.62 ERA and second in K/9 innings of 11.14 this year. The Down East Wood Ducks (TEX--A) lead the way with a 3.39 ERA. The Somerset Patriots (NYY--AA) are currently second, sporting a 3.61 ERA. This comes after the 'Gades finished the 2022 season with a team ERA of 3.62, good for fourth-best in MiLB.

OUT ON AN ISLAND:Over the last 17 games, Hudson Valley's pitching staff has held opponents to hit 36-for-188 (.191) with runners in scoring position. On the season, the 'Gades rank first in the South Atlantic League and High-A, and fourth in MiLB in holding opponents to a .208 batting average with RISP.

HE GETS ON BASE!: Ben Cowles' 41-game on-base streak came to end on Saturday night against Wilmington. The former Maryland Terrapin had reached base in every game since July 4 in Jersey Shore. At the time, it was the longest active streak in the South Atlantic League, High-A, and all of MiLB. Cowles surpassed Emeel Salem (2007) for the all-time record last Thursday night against Aberdeen.

NOBODY CROSSES HOME:After tossing 2.1 scoreless innings on Tuesday night, Clay Aguilar hasn't allowed a run over his last six appearances, which spans 12.2 innings. The southpaw finished the month of August with a 0.61 ERA after allowing just one earned run in 14.2 innings.

A NEW NO. 1:On August 10, MLB Pipeline reshuffled the New York Yankees Top 30 prospects list, with Spencer Jones becoming the new No. 1 prospect in the organization. Current Renegades on the roster listed are Brock Selvidge (#13), Zach Messinger (#18), Jared Serna (#20), Brendan Beck (#21), and Anthony Hall (#22). Other 2023 Renegades included on the list are Spencer Jones (#1), Chase Hampton (#4), Drew Thorpe (#5), Ben Rice (#23), Agustin Ramírez (#24), and Danny Watson (#29).

THE FEATS OF STRENGTH:On August 17, Grant Richardson hit his 13th home run of the season, and his 23rd of his career as a Hudson Valley Renegade. He currently sits tied for first with Everson Pereira and current teammate Spencer Henson for the most in franchise history.

ALL GROWN UP:On Friday, the New York Yankees signed OF Jasson Domínguez and C Austin Wells signed Major League contracts and selected them to the active roster from Triple-A Scranton. Both started and made their Major League debuts that night against the Houston Astros. In his first at-bat, Domínguez swatted an opposite field home run off Justin Verlander in the top of the first inning. Wells later singled off Verlander in the second inning for his first Major League hit. Both players spent parts of the 2022 season with the Renegades.

A DOZEN IT IS: Jared Serna went 3-for-4 on Tuesday night to extend his hitting streak to 14 games. On Saturday, he passed Rafael Flores for the longest hitting streak by Renegades batter this season. Flores held an 11-game hitting streak back in April. Serna's streak is also the longest active streak in High-A right now.

NEW KID ON THE BLOCK:Since his promotion last Tuesday, Renegades OF Cole Gabrielson has reached base safely in all six games he's started in with Hudson Valley. The former USC Trojan hit a home run in his first High-A at-bat on Wednesday in Wilmington.

STOLEN LUNCH MONEY:The Renegades tied a team season-high after swiping six bases on Tuesday night versus Jersey Shore. Jared Serna and Ben Cowles each stole two, while Jesus Rodriguez and Alexander Vargas also stole a base.

