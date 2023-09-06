Schwellenbach Perfect Over Six in Braves' Win
September 6, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Rome Braves News Release
ROME, GA - College teammates Spencer Schwellenbach and Shay Schanaman took a no-hitter into the eighth inning in the Braves' 2-1 win over the Asheville Tourists.
Schwellenbach was perfect through six, going 18-up and 18-down and striking out six in the process. Of his 62 pitches, 48 were strikes and the right hander only worked into one, three-ball count. Another former Cornhusker, Shay Schanaman, was first in relief of Schwellenbach and walked the second batter he faced to break-up the perfect game bid. A single from Asheville's Kobe Kato in the eighth off Schanaman killed the no-hit bid as well.
Nonetheless, Schanaman, Miguel Pena, and Jared Johnson were solid late in the game. Pena worked out of a bases loaded situation in the eighth and Johnson faced the minimum in the ninth. The second rounder on the mound and the trio out of the pen held Asheville to just two hits for the second consecutive night.
Back-to-back doubles from Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. and Keshawn Ogans plated Rome's second run of the ballgame in the seventh. The two-bagger was Ogan's 20th of the summer. Janas, McCabe, Keck, and Acton all recorded hits in the game two victory.
Rome creeps closer to .500 overall, now at 63-65 with four games left on the schedule. First pitch tomorrow is set for 7:00 pm EDT at AdventHealth Stadium.
Images from this story
|
Rome Braves' Spencer Schwellenbach in action
• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...
South Atlantic League Stories from September 6, 2023
- Blackwell Comes Up Clutch In Victory - Hickory Crawdads
- Drive Comeback Too Little Too Late as Aberdeen Wins 5-3 - Greenville Drive
- Schwellenbach Perfect Over Six in Braves' Win - Rome Braves
- DeVos, Roberts, and Cobos Limit Braves in Close Loss - Asheville Tourists
- Dash Lose Late in Hickory, 7-6 - Winston-Salem Dash
- BlueClaws Blank Renegades, 2-0 - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Brito Delivers in 9th; Dallas Shuts Door in 2-0 Claws' Win on Wednesday - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- Greenville Craft Beer Festival Is Back for a Ninth Year on October 21 - Greenville Drive
- Greenville Fall Wine Fest Returns to Fluor Field on October 7 - Greenville Drive
- Join Us for the Heritage Festival for Hispanic Food, Dance and Culture - Greenville Drive
- Project Host BBQ Cook-Off at Fluor Field on September 22 - Greenville Drive
- HVR Game Notes - September 6, 2023 - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Crawdads Reveal 2024 Schedule - Hickory Crawdads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.