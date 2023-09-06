Schwellenbach Perfect Over Six in Braves' Win

September 6, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Rome Braves News Release









Rome Braves' Spencer Schwellenbach in action

(Rome Braves) Rome Braves' Spencer Schwellenbach in action(Rome Braves)

ROME, GA - College teammates Spencer Schwellenbach and Shay Schanaman took a no-hitter into the eighth inning in the Braves' 2-1 win over the Asheville Tourists.

Schwellenbach was perfect through six, going 18-up and 18-down and striking out six in the process. Of his 62 pitches, 48 were strikes and the right hander only worked into one, three-ball count. Another former Cornhusker, Shay Schanaman, was first in relief of Schwellenbach and walked the second batter he faced to break-up the perfect game bid. A single from Asheville's Kobe Kato in the eighth off Schanaman killed the no-hit bid as well.

Nonetheless, Schanaman, Miguel Pena, and Jared Johnson were solid late in the game. Pena worked out of a bases loaded situation in the eighth and Johnson faced the minimum in the ninth. The second rounder on the mound and the trio out of the pen held Asheville to just two hits for the second consecutive night.

Back-to-back doubles from Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. and Keshawn Ogans plated Rome's second run of the ballgame in the seventh. The two-bagger was Ogan's 20th of the summer. Janas, McCabe, Keck, and Acton all recorded hits in the game two victory.

Rome creeps closer to .500 overall, now at 63-65 with four games left on the schedule. First pitch tomorrow is set for 7:00 pm EDT at AdventHealth Stadium.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from September 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.