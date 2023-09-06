Greenville Craft Beer Festival Is Back for a Ninth Year on October 21

Event Details:

Saturday, October 21 | 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Back again for the ninth year! The Greenville Craft Beer Festival, the Upstate's Premier Craft Beer Festival, is back for another go-around at Fluor Field. New faces and old favorites will fill Fluor Field with their quality brews as local, regional, and national breweries attend.

There's a ticket and a brew for everyone's palate!

General Admission ($55) - GA tickets include a 7 oz mini pint taster, unlimited beer samples, free drinking water and access to a custom food menu available for purchase on the concourse.

Early Entry Ticket ($85) - Early Entry tickets include access to the event one hour earlier than General Admission to enjoy priority pours on the most desired beer selections. Tickets also include a 7 oz mini pint taster, unlimited beer samples, free drinking water and a $10 food voucher. Access begins at 11 a.m. and tickets are limited.

Designated Driver ($20) - For those not partaking in beer and ensuring their loved ones have safe ride to and from the event, a Designated Driver ticket is available. Designated Drivers receive entry to the event, a specialty designated driver food voucher, free drinking water and a tasting glass upon exiting the event.

All participants 21-years old and up are welcome. No children, babies or pets will be admitted to the event. Prohibited items include: chairs, concealed weapons, coolers, and outside food and beverages. Fluor Field's clear bag policy is in effect for the event which you can read more about: here.

Event operators reserve the right to cut off anyone from alcohol at any time.

The event will take place rain or shine with no refunds given.

