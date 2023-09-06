Greenville Fall Wine Fest Returns to Fluor Field on October 7

Event Details:

Saturday, October 7 | 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Over-50 wine options plus beer and seltzers? Do we need to say more?

Come on down to Fluor Field for the Greenville Fall Wine Festival and indulge and celebrate in all things wine with additional guests, beer, seltzer and mimosas. Your one ticket includes entry, entertainment, a souvenir acrylic wine glass, all wine and other beverage samples, and food!

The first 500 tickets for the event are just $40. Advance tickets are $50, tickets purchased after September 28 are $55, and day of tickets (unless sold out) are $60.

All participants 21-years old and up are welcome. No children, babies or pets will be admitted to the event. Prohibited items include: chairs, concealed weapons, coolers, and outside food and beverages. Fluor Field's clear bag policy is in effect for the event which you can read more about: here.

Event operators reserve the right to cut off anyone from alcohol at any time.

The event will take place rain or shine with no refunds given. Designated Drive tickets are not available for this event. Complimentary bottled water will be provided. Alcohol sales will conclude at 4:45 p.m.

